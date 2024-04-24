Tampines accident victims laid to rest at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery 1 grave apart

Tampines accident victims buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on 23 April

The two victims of the fatal multi-vehicle accident in Tampines, 17-year-old Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril and 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib, were laid to rest at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Tuesday (23 April) evening, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Hundreds of family members and friends were at the cemetery to pay their last respects to the deceased.

The victims’ graves were one plot apart from each other.

BERITA Mediacorp reported that the families of the victims who passed away in the tragedy at Tampines reached Singapore General Hospital (SGH) at around 9am on Tuesday (23 April).

They were waiting for the bodies to complete the post-mortem process at the hospital.

Ms Norzihan’s family laid her to rest at 4pm, with 50 loved ones including her 79-year-old mother attending the funeral, stated ST.

Speaking to ST, family members described her as a joyful and caring person who loved her mother and eight siblings. She would frequently treat them to meals and accompany her mother to medical appointments.

Ms Norzihan’s brother-in-law, Mr Rosli, told BERITA Mediacorp that they are going to seek justice and punishment for those responsible regarding the tragedy.

“Our family members are very saddened by this serious accident. Everyone is not in good spirits, I think this is unfair,” he said.

Ms Norzihan’s brother Mr Mohd Sani shared that while still grieving, his family has come to terms with the loss. He also expressed his hope that motorists would learn from the tragedy to make the roads safer for everyone.

“To all the drivers out there, if possible, be careful,” he said. He urged road users to respect each other and keep everyone’s families in mind.

Loved ones too choked up with tears to speak

Meanwhile, Afifah’s body was brought back to her home in Pasir Ris at around 2.30pm.

She was then brought to the nearby Al-Istighfar Mosque at around 4.30pm for prayers. The burial later took place at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery at around 6.30pm.

Around 200 people including family, friends and teachers came to pay their respects.

BERITA Mediacorp said that those who attended Afifah’s funeral were too choked up to speak when reporters interviewed them.

The victim’s grandfather, 71-year-old Mr Muhammad Kassim Yusoff, said his son-in-law who sustained injuries in the incident is still undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Changi General Hospital.

He has completed surgery for injuries to his kidney and spine.

Mr Kassim also said that the late Afifah would usually sit in the front of the car when her father sent her to school.

On the day of the incident, however, she sat in the back. The impact of the collision was greater in that part of the vehicle, causing throwing her out of the car.

A 42-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations into the accident.

