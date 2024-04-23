‘I will always remember your smile’: Teacher pays tribute to TJC student involved in fatal Tampines accident

Teacher pays tribute to TJC student who passed away in Tampines accident

A 17-year-old Temasek Junior College (TJC) student passed away after a six-vehicle accident in Tampines yesterday (22 April) morning.

The young victim has been identified as Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril — an alumna of Cedar Girls’ Secondary School (CGSS) and Meridian Primary School (MPS).

One of her primary school teachers has since penned a tribute to her.

Teacher says she was ‘a wonderful Head Councillor’ at Meridian Primary School

On Monday (22 April), the teacher, who went by Han Zi Rui on Facebook, penned a post paying homage to her former student.

The teacher described Afeifah as a student who was kind and respectful towards her peers and educators. Moreover, she demonstrated “dedication and resilience” when faced with challenges.

She also highlighted Afifah’s leadership contributions at Meridian Primary School, where she was Head Councillor.

“You had been a wonderful Head Councillor for your peers and juniors, a blessing for us,” Ms Han wrote.

The teacher also posted a picture of Afifah in her CGSS uniform, posing with Ms Han.

Student informed teacher that she was admitted to TJC

Ms Han added that Afifah had informed her about her admission to TJC earlier in February.

“That made you my junior,” the teacher said. “I was filled with pride. Even today and tomorrow, I am proud of who you are.”

Concluding her post, Ms Han penned:

My dear angel, rest in peace. I will always remember your smile and the sound of your laughter. You are dearly missed.

Cedar Girls’ Secondary School observe minute of silence for alumnus

CGSS also expressed its condolences to Afifah’s loved ones today (22 April) morning.

The school shared that Afifah was one of its “outstanding graduands” from the Class of 2023.

She was also an “esteemed” Girl Guides leader.

The secondary school observed a minute of silence on Tuesday (23 March) morning as they mourned the passing of its former alumnus.

