NDP 2023 Will Be Held At Padang For 1st Time Since 2019, Fighter Jets & Fireworks Are Back

NDP 2023 Returns To Padang After 4 Years

The National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 celebrations will return to the Padang, after two years of it being held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Onward As One’, and similar to parades from previous years, residents can expect fireworks, the state flag fly-past, as well as aerial displays by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

Meanwhile, the theme song of NDP 2023 will feature the voices of local artists like Olivia Ong and Iman Fandi.

NDP celebrations return to Padang with special aerial display to celebrate RSAF’s 55th anniversary

On Thursday (25 May), the NDP Executive Committee announced that the celebrations will return to the Padang field for the first time since 2019.

Besides fireworks, the celebrations at the Padang will feature a Total Defence Parade, machinery used by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team, as well as multimedia elements.

There will also be a special aerial display commemorating the RSAF’s 55th anniversary. More details will be shared at a later date.

Colonel Terence Ho, who chairs the NDP 2023 executive committee, explained this year’s theme in a statement on Thursday (25 May),

We hope to call upon Singaporeans to look forward confidently, move onwards together, and come together to build a shared future.

“Onward”, or “majulah” in Malay, focuses on Singapore being forward-looking and resilient to challenges that lie ahead. Meanwhile “as one” underscores the collective ownership of Singapore’s future, as well as the importance of inclusivity and unity.

Along with the NDP celebrations on 9 Aug, festivities in the heartlands will be held on 5 and 6 Aug in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands stadiums.

Our Tampines Hub will also be holding activities on 6 Aug.

NDP 2023 theme song titled ‘Shine Your Light’

The NDP theme song, named ‘Shine Your Light’, was also released today (25 May).

It was composed and co-written by Don Richmond, and features appearances by Shigga Shay — who also co-wrote the lyrics — as well as performances from:

Olivia Ong

Iman Fandi

Lineath

The Island Voices

53A

lewloh

The song is meant to be catchy and upbeat, and hopes to “ignite the spirit of all Singaporeans and give them something to smile about,” Mr Richmond said according to The Straits Times (ST).

For more on what to expect, you can check out the NDP website.

