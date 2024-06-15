Landed property resident in S’pore gets entrance blocked by van, claims police ‘cannot do anything about it’

Van blocks Singapore landed property entrance in the middle of the night

Many HDB residents in Singapore would love to stay in a landed property if given the choice and means. But life as a landed estate resident isn’t all rosy either.

Thomas, a real estate agent in Singapore, recently took to TikTok to share how the entrance to his landed property was obstructed by a van that had parked outside his house.

Noting that such incidents happen “quite often”, the realtor cautioned prospective private property buyers that the police “cannot do anything” if a vehicle obstructs traffic outside their houses.

Van parked along pavement blocks landed property entrance

Earlier this month, Thomas took to TikTok to share about the incident which happened at about 1am last Saturday (8 June).

In the video, a white van can be seen parked along the side of the road with its rear blocking the entrance to Thomas’ landed property.

“There’s this van parked right here… rendering me not able to drive in and out of my property”, said the real estate agent.

The 36-year-old claimed that such issues fall under the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) purview. However, he stated that the agency does not operate round the clock.

As a last-ditch effort, Thomas called the police to report the case but apparently, no officer came down.

Thomas explained that the roads outside landed properties are not marked with double yellow, zig-zag, or solid white lines. Hence, it is not illegal for motorists to park outside their houses.

Thomas took the opportunity to warn prospective landed property owners about such incidents, which apparently occur “quite often”.

LTA & SPF dispute claims

In a joint response to MS News‘ queries, LTA and SPF said that members of the public can report parking offences at any time through one of these platforms:

LifeSG app

OneService app

24/7 Parking Enforcement hotline (1800-338-6622)

The agencies also stated that such cases do not fall under the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) — the police will refer these cases to LTA if alerted to them.

In the case of “illegal parking causing serious obstruction”, LTA said it would attempt to contact the vehicle owner and get them to move their vehicles.

If the vehicle owner fails to do so, their vehicle will be towed away.

In Thomas’ case, an LTA parking warden visited the site after being alerted to the case, but could not locate the van on both occasions.

Nonetheless, LTA said it will be taking action against the owner of the van.

