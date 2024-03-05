Serangoon resident pens note for driver who parked car directly outside gate & blocked access

Serangoon resident leaves note for driver who parked vehicle outside house gate

Upset with a driver for parking directly outside the gate of her family home, a resident in Serangoon left a note on the car’s windscreen.

In the note, she told the owner that their car was blocking access which could be problematic in emergencies.

The resident also took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share about the incident, labelling the driver’s actions as “inconsiderate.”



On 25 Feb, Facebook user Ms Woo posted in the Complaint Singapore group about a driver who parked their car outside her home.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at a landed property in Serangoon.

“Who parks their car outside somebody else’s gate like this? Blocking the entire driveway,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Several pictures in her post show the vehicle wedged between a footpath and two rubbish cans just outside the front gate.

Taking up the length of the gate, the car made it impossible for other vehicles to enter or exit the home’s compounds.

Unhappy with the situation, Ms Woo left a note she wrote for the driver, of which she shared a picture on Facebook.

Resident describes driver’s actions as inconsiderate

The note read: “Kindly do not park your car directly outside my gate. I have an elderly mother and if an emergency arises, your car will pose a problem to us. Thanks.”

She later provided an update on the situation, stating that the car left the scene at around 1.13pm.

“I didn’t get to see who it was but I suspect it’s the same driver who used to do this a few years ago, on and off,” she claimed. “Today was the final straw for me.”

Ms Woo went on to state that it was inconsiderate to block the access to the driveway directly in front of someone’s house.

She also alleged that the driver would tend to park in such an area regardless of the duration they intended to leave their vehicle there.

“Like I said on my note, I have an elderly mother who is bedridden,” she said. “If an emergency happens, this will hinder access and movement for paramedics.”

Driver suspected to be someone familiar

The post has since attracted more than 200 comments from Facebook users.

Responding to some of them, Ms Woo said she did not call a towing service as she wanted to prevent the situation from escalating, especially as she had a suspicion about who the driver might be.

Instead, she resorted to posting about it online, in hopes that he would stop parking in her driveway.

However, if he persisted with his behaviour, she claimed that she probably would have to call in a towing company or the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

MS News has reached out to Ms Woo for more information on the matter.

