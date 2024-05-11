Customer calls out Eunos bak kut teh stall for not giving soup with pig trotters, gets Internet debating

Customer slams bak kut teh stall in Eunos for not giving soup with meal

A customer was left upset after he ordered a meal from a bak kut teh stall in Eunos and was denied a bowl of soup.

On Tuesday (7 May), he took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to speak out about his experience.

In his post, the OP shared that he purchased a pig trotter set meal from a bak kut teh stall at a coffeeshop near Eunos MRT station.

When he requested for a bowl of soup as well, the stall turned him down, explaining that he would have to purchase it.

Typically, it is quite common for bak kut teh stalls to provide free soup refills to its patrons — but that’s if they had ordered bak kut teh.

Taken aback, the OP questioned: “Is [this] the norm?” Calling it the “worst” customer service, he added that he would never visit the stall again.

The post subsequently gained attention online, garnering more than 190 likes and more than. 70 comments. Some netizens claimed they have had similar experiences at the stall.

One user said he was a regular customer until the stall’s female staff “made noise” when he requested a refill for his soup.

However, some Redditers disagreed with the OPs opinion, saying he is not entitled to a free bowl of bak kut teh soup as he did not order bak kut teh.

Hawker says there’s limited stock

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner, Ms Chen, 62, said as the stall has limited portions of its bak kut teh soup, they could not provide extra servings of it to customers.

She added that she hadn’t been at the stall when the encounter with the customer occurred and only learned about it from her employees that night.

Ms Chen, who has run the business for 40 years, said the stall sells a fixed amount of bak kut teh soup every day. As such, they usually turn down customers’ requests for soup free of charge.

The hawker explained that adding water to it, presumably to increase the amount, would dilute the soup’s flavour.

“In fact, most customers understand this, but we still encounter such situations,” Ms Chen said.

Conversely, other hawkers Shin Min Daily News spoke to said that they would usually try their best to meet the requirements of customers.

One hawker noted that if customers who had ordered pig trotters requested for bak kut teh soup, he would agree to it, even if costs of ingredients were high.

MS News has reached out to the OP of the post for more information .

