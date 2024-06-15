Oil spill spreads to East Coast Park & other areas, some beaches closed for clean-up

Public advised to keep away from East Coast Park beachfront & Labrador Nature Reserve due to oil spill

On Friday (14 June), an oil spill at the Pasir Panjang Terminal caused beaches in Sentosa to be closed.

The oil spill has now spread to more locations on Singapore’s coast, including East Coast Park and Labrador Nature Reserve.

To facilitate clean-up, some beaches in these areas will be closed.

Oil spill has spread to several of S’pore shorelines, including East Coast Park

The update on the oil spill was provided in a joint statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on Saturday (15 June).

It said due to the tidal current, oil from the oil spill had landed along several of Singapore’s shorelines, including those at:

Sentosa

Labrador Nature Reserve

the Southern Islands

Marina South Pier

East Coast Park

While there are no signs of oil slick within Sister’s Islands Marine Park, oil sheen was observed in the surrounding waters, the statement added.

East Coast Park beach closed till further notice due to oil spill

Clean-up efforts are already taking place.

To facilitate the clean-up, however, the following beaches will be closed till further notice:

Area B to H of the beachfront at East Coast Park (the rest of the park remains open) the jetty and Rocky Shore of Labrador Nature Reserve

As for Sentosa’s Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso beaches, sea activities and swimming are not allowed though they are still open to the public.

An MPA press statement earlier on Saturday said patches of oil and light sheens had been observed along Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso beaches.

Action being taken by the authorities

The authorities have deployed 18 response craft to aid in the containment and clean-up of the oil spill.

To that end, close to 1,500m of container booms have been deployed, and more will be laid over the next few days to prevent further spread.

Oil-absorbent booms have also been deployed across the shoreline of Labrador Nature Reserve, including at Berlayer Creek and the Rocky Shore.

So far, West Coast Park has not been affected but oil-absorbent booms have been deployed there to protect the mangroves at the Marsh Garden.

The oil spill has already been contained and there has been no further leak from the vessel since Friday evening, the authorities said.

MPA patrol craft sprayed dispersants on the oil that escaped to reduce the impact of the spill.

An MPA-led Emergency Operation Centre has also been set up to coordinate efforts across the Government.

Oil spill due to allision at Pasir Panjang Terminal

The oil spill occurred due to an allision between a Netherlands-flagged dredger, Vox Maxima, and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel, Marine Honour, which was alongside a container vessel berthed at the Pasir Panjang Terminal on Friday (14 June) afternoon, MPA said.

An allision is when a moving ship runs into another ship that is stationary.

Oil spilt from the damaged tank as a result of the allision between the two vessels.

MPA will investigate the incident, it added.

Public can sign up as volunteers to help manage oil spill

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said members of the public may sign up as a volunteer if they want to help out with the oil spill management efforts.

The authorities will keep those who sign up updated and activate volunteers if help is needed.

Members of the public who encounter any oil-slicked animals can contact the Animal Response Centre’s 24-hour hotline at 1800 476 1600.

