Sentosa beaches closed due to oil spill, clean-up operations underway

Oil spill reaches Sentosa beaches on 15 June

At around 11am on 15 June, the Sentosa Facebook page announced the closure of its beaches due to an oil spill.

The spill came as a result of an allision between two vessels at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Currently, clean-up operations are underway on affected beaches and waters along the coast.

Ship allision at Pasir Panjang Terminal caused oil spill affecting Sentosa

In a media statement seen by MS News, a spokesperson from Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said that it had stopped all beach activities in response to the incident.

Meanwhile, clean-up of the beaches had already commenced.

Images of Sentosa’s oil-slicked beaches have since circulated on social media, showing the extent of the damage.

The spokesperson said SDC was first alerted to instances of oil spillage in sea waters around Palawan Beach at around 9pm on 14 June.

Earlier that evening, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) had informed SDC of an allision between two vessels at Pasir Panjang Terminal which had damaged a cargo tank, leading to the oil spill.

MPA noted that the two vessels involved were a dredger, Vox Maxima, and a bunker vessel, Marine Honour.

“Patches of oil and light sheens have been observed off Pasir Panjang Terminal and along Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso Beach on Sentosa Island,” said MPA.

In response to the incident, 16 oil spill response craft have been deployed.

According to the Straits Times, the oil spill from the incident has also spread to East Coast Park.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comment.

Beaches closed for clean-up operations

On the morning of 15 June, SDC detected oil spillage in their waters at Palawan, Siloso, and Tanjong, as well as Sentosa Cove.

Their priority is to “minimise the impact on our waters and surrounding wildlife,” the spokesperson added.

Residents from Sentosa Cove also volunteered to assist in clean-up operations.

In regards to using the beaches, the spokesperson said, “guests can continue to use our beaches, but swimming and sea activities on the beaches will not be allowed.”

Also read: Monitor Lizard Snoops Around In Beachgoers’ Belongings At Sentosa, Tips Over Beer Can

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wan Razak on Facebook and Christopher Brown on Facebook.