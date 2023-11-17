Monitor Lizard Snoops Around In Beachgoers’ Belongings At Sentosa, Tips Over Beer Can

Monitor Lizard Checks Out Beachgoers’ Belongings At Sentosa

The beaches of Sentosa certainly attract many visitors, including a rather large monitor lizard prowling in the sand.

Moving slowly, the animal investigated the belongings of some beachgoers, sniffing around their bags.

A large crowd of onlookers watched as the lizard took over some poor group’s beach blanket.

The reptile tipped a beer can over and frightened some women nearby who spotted it at the last moment as the video ended.

Monitor lizard appears on Sentosa beach

Monitor lizards are among the more commonly sighted wildlife in Singapore. They can show up anywhere, even Sentosa Island, as it turns out.

While beachgoers thought it was a nice day to kick back on Sentosa’s sandy shores, one large monitor lizard seemed to have the same idea.

A TikTok video showed the reptile slowly crawling towards some beachgoers’ belongings, which were laid out and left unattended on a beach blanket.

Whether the owners of the items left the scene in fear of the creature or were gone before it even arrived is unclear.

Either way, the lizard took the opportunity to investigate, starting with a black-and-white bag. As it carried out its inspection, curious onlookers watched on.

Like any clever criminal, the lizard monitored its surroundings to ensure nobody was approaching.

Lizard wanders onto beach blanket

With the coast clear, the reptilian rascal took over the colourful beach blanket for itself. Perfect for some scaly sunbathing.

The monitor lizard also turned out to not be a fan of alcoholic beverages. It knocked a dented beer can over, paying it no mind.

For the beachgoers’ sake, we hope the can was empty.

Following the cold-blooded ‘property damage’, the lizard moved on to investigate a packet of wet tissues.

At this point, a group of women approaching in the background suddenly spotted the creature.

“Oh my god!” one of them exclaimed, while another screamed.

We are not shore if they were shocked at the sight of the lizard or if it was their belongings the reptile was sifting through.

Sentosa Corp jokes that sharing is caring

The video ended immediately after, so we’re unsure what happened next. The caption alleged that the lizard ate some of the food there, though there’s no visual proof.

Thankfully, at least, nobody appeared to have been hurt during the heist. Even the official Sentosa Development Corporation TikTok account found the situation amusing.

While one might expect a usual PR answer, Sentosa Corp merely joked that “Sharing is caring!”

A commenter claimed that they had spotted several monitor lizards at Palawan Beach, suggesting that the reptiles aren’t an uncommon sight on Sentosa. They did, however, express some concern about the safety of children at the beach.

Another netizen joked that the monitor lizard was the culprit behind the missing inflatable Jerry in Sentosa.

According to NParks, monitor lizards are shy and tend to avoid humans. As long as nobody frightens the animal, they are unlikely to attack.

Even so, it certainly wouldn’t be pleasant to discover your belongings hijacked by one of the large critters.

Earlier this year, a man giggled manically while playing catching with a monitor lizard in Taman Jurong.

Featured image adapted from @foodandwalktv on TikTok.