Man in M’sia grabs monitor lizard by its tail & swings it around before flinging it into drain

Man grabs monitor lizard and flings it into drain

A man in Malaysia was spotted grabbing a monitor lizard in a shop by its tail, swinging it, and flinging it into a drain after the creature terrified bystanders.

The monitor lizard had entered a shop in Malaysia, provoking screams among the customers.

Man grabs the lizard fearlessly

According to China Press, one of the onlookers at the scene recorded the man holding onto the door of the shop before he quickly grabbed the wriggling monitor lizard by its tail. He then swiftly walked towards the carpark and hurled it into a drain.

Mother urges the man not to kill the lizard

According to 大马新闻眼 Malaysia News Eyes, a daughter and her mother were screaming at the scene while the man was grabbing the lizard. The mother asked the man to spare the lizard’s life.

When the video went viral on the internet, many netizens found the reactions of the mother and daughter amusing, saying that the monitor lizard was the one that should have been screaming the most.

Netizens amused by the man’s brave action

Many commented that the man deserved praise for how quickly he resolved the issue.

“I think smoking deserves -100 points, but spinning a monitor lizard so coolly earns +1000 points.” a netizen said in Chinese.

Another netizen quipped: “It’s the first time I hear the cries of a monitor lizard.”

Another person said he used to have monitor lizards running into his home; however after an occasion in which he locked one in the kitchen, they never came again. “The move scared my mum though,” the netizen added.

