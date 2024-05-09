Woman charged with murder of 56-year-old man at Beach Road condo

37-year-old woman accused of murdering man in Beach Road condo unit

A 37-year-old woman stands accused of the murder of a 56-year-old man in a condominium along Beach Road.

She was formally charged on Thursday (9 May).

The accused argued that she should be charged with manslaughter instead, claiming that she did not intend to kill the victim.

Her case will be heard again in court on 16 May.

Police were alerted to incident around 2am on 8 May

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that 37-year-old Chinese national Li Ye is accused of killing Lim Lai Guan in a unit at City Gate Residences at about 1.40am on 8 May.

In a media release, the police said they received a call about the incident around 2am on Wednesday (8 May).

Upon arrival, they found the victim lying unconscious in a residential unit within the 30-storey building.

Li was arrested on the scene, and a knife believed to be used in the incident was confiscated.

Mr Lim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Offender could face death penalty

According to The Straits Times (ST), Li was found to be a shareholder of a company called Pingye.

Pingye, which is located in a unit at Parklane Shopping Mall, specialises in the sale of products such as clothing and footwear.

The nature of Li’s relationship with Mr Lim was not specified in the charge sheet, though it is believed they were in a romantic relationship.

Appearing in court via video call on Thursday (9 May), Li claimed:

It’s actually manslaughter. I did not intend to murder this person.

A District Judge ordered Li’s remand for a week at the Central Police Division for investigations, with her next court appearance scheduled for 16 May.

Police noted that the offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man To Be Charged With Murder Of Neighbour At Bukit Batok, Both Reportedly Had Frequent Disputes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.