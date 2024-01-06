Man To Be Charged With Murder Of Neighbour At Bukit Batok, Both Reportedly Had Frequent Disputes

Man Charged With Murder Of Female Neighbour In Bukit Batok

Earlier today (6 Jan), a woman was found dead in her flat at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

A 65-year-old man has since been arrested and will be charged with murder.

The man and the deceased were reportedly neighbours and had a history of disputes.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the police received a call for assistance at around 8.20am from a residential unit.

A woman was found motionless inside the Bukit Batok flat and an SCDF paramedic pronounced her dead.

They then arrested a man at the scene and seized a knife believed to be used in the incident.

Meanwhile, the 5-year-old son of the deceased was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital (NUH) for injuries.

The 65-year-old man and the deceased 43-year-old woman were neighbours, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The former will be charged with murder. Police said that investigations are ongoing.

Pair had a history of disputes

Shin Min Daily News reported that the pair had frequent disputes in the past where the deceased had called the police.

Speaking to the Chinese paper, a resident said that he had heard a loud noise coming from downstairs at around 8am on 6 Jan.

He also recalled that the sound lasted for around half an hour.

Additionally, another neighbour living on the second floor said that a family of three lived in the unit.

However, neighbours have not seen her husband for about six months.

