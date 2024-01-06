Man To Be Charged With Murder Of Neighbour At Bukit Batok, Both Reportedly Had Frequent Disputes

Man Charged With Murder Of Female Neighbour In Bukit Batok
Earlier today (6 Jan), a woman was found dead in her flat at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.
A 65-year-old man has since been arrested and will be charged with murder.
The man and the deceased were reportedly neighbours and had a history of disputes.
Man faces murder charge after death of woman in Bukit Batok
Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the police received a call for assistance at around 8.20am from a residential unit.
A woman was found motionless inside the Bukit Batok flat and an SCDF paramedic pronounced her dead.
They then arrested a man at the scene and seized a knife believed to be used in the incident.
Meanwhile, the 5-year-old son of the deceased was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital (NUH) for injuries.
The 65-year-old man and the deceased 43-year-old woman were neighbours, reported The Straits Times (ST).
The former will be charged with murder. Police said that investigations are ongoing.
Pair had a history of disputes
Shin Min Daily News reported that the pair had frequent disputes in the past where the deceased had called the police.
Speaking to the Chinese paper, a resident said that he had heard a loud noise coming from downstairs at around 8am on 6 Jan.
He also recalled that the sound lasted for around half an hour.
Additionally, another neighbour living on the second floor said that a family of three lived in the unit.
However, neighbours have not seen her husband for about six months.
Also read: Woman Found Dead In Bukit Batok HDB After Alleged Commotion, Man Arrested
Woman Found Dead In Bukit Batok HDB After Alleged Commotion, Man Arrested
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from 8world News and Lianhe Zaobao on Instagram.
Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.