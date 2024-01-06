Woman Found Dead In Bukit Batok HDB After Alleged Commotion, Man Arrested

Woman Found Dead In Bukit Batok HDB Flat On 6 Jan

A woman was found dead in an HDB unit in Bukit Batok on Saturday (6 Jan) morning.

A man has been arrested. A child has also been conveyed to the hospital.

Neighbours recalled hearing the sound of smashing objects that same morning before the discovery.

Police arrest man in white protective suit after woman found dead in Bukit Batok HDB

According to The Straits Times (ST), at least four police vehicles were seen at the foot of Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11am on Saturday (6 Jan).

A woman was reportedly found dead in a second-floor unit of the block.

At about 11.30am, police officers were seen escorting a man in white protective gear into a police vehicle.

Footage shared by Lianhe Zaobao showed the man with his hands behind his back, but it’s unclear if they were handcuffed.

ST reports that the police cordoned off the area surrounding the block, including the void deck and nearby walkways.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, some neighbours claimed to have heard the sound of smashing objects from the unit earlier in the morning, at about 8am.

Child conveyed to hospital for injuries

In response to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.25am on Saturday (6 Jan).

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene while another person was conveyed to National University Hospital.

The person conveyed to the hospital is reportedly a child, who sustained injuries during the incident.

Shin Min Daily reported that the police are still ascertaining the relationship between the three individuals.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and Google Maps.