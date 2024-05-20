Heavy traffic forms at Woodlands Checkpoint due to enhanced security measures

Jams form at Woodlands Checkpoint following heightened security checks

Woodlands Checkpoint is seeing heavy traffic after Singapore stepped up its security measures following an attack on a police station in neighbouring Johor, which left two police officers dead.

Due to enhanced security checks, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers to expect delays and factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

The Authority also urged travellers currently at Woodlands Checkpoint to cooperate with the officers on site as they carry out the necessary screenings.

Singapore increases patrols and checks at the borders

In a Facebook post on 18 May, ICA announced that it has stepped up its security measures, including at the checkpoints.

These include more patrols and more frequent checks on travellers and conveyances.

This is in view of the heightened threat situation following an attack on a Johor police station.

As such, travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks and factor in additional time needed for immigration clearance, ICA said.

Heavy traffic forms at Woodlands Checkpoint after stricter security measures

Subsequently, in an update on Monday (20 May) morning, ICA shared that there was heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to the enhanced security checks.

Travellers should hence expect delays and longer waiting times to clear customs.

ICA also advised travellers to cooperate with the officers on site.

According to the Checkpoint.sg app, it takes about 70 to 105 minutes to get to Johor Bahru via Woodlands as of 11.51 am on 20 May.

On the other hand, the journey will take around 20 to 30 minutes from Tuas.

8world News previously reported that the time it took for travellers to clear immigration at Woodlands on Sunday (19 May) was around two to three hours and up to 1.5 hours at Tuas.

