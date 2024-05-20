S’pore Buddhist Federation urges authorities to reject permit of South Korean DJ dressed as monk

Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) urges authorities to reject permit of South Korean DJ in monk robe

The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) has come forward to urge authorities to reject the permit of NewJeansNim, a South Korean DJ who performs in a monk robe.

In particular, SBF stated that his actions do not adhere to rules stipulated in Buddhism.

For now, the DJ has performances planned on 19 and 20 June at Club Rich, a nightclub in Singapore along Middle Road.

SBF argues that DJ is not a real monk, hence should not wear monk robe

On Sunday (19 May), SBF uploaded a Facebook post asserting that the DJ is not a legitimate monk.

It added that the DJ’s act of donning a monk’s robe goes against the Vinaya rules for monks.

These rules are a set of monastic regulations and ethical guidelines that govern the conduct, discipline, and daily life of Buddhist monks.

Additionally, the federation urged relevant authorities to reject his permit to perform in Singapore “to avoid bringing embarrassment to Buddhists”.

Religious organisations in Malaysia have also called out the DJ’s performances

SBF is not the sole religious organisation that has slammed NewJeansNim’s performances.

In Malaysia, backlash ensued after he performed at Kuala Lumpur’s (KL) Gemu Club on 3 May.

Dressed in a monk robe, he performed the song “Buddha Hands Up” in a rap style.

The act did not sit well with local devotees.

Among some of the organisations that voiced their opinions was The Young Buddhist Association Of Malaysia. It felt that the performance was disrespectful towards Buddhism and hurt the faith of Buddhists, Seehua News noted.

His remaining shows in KL and Melaka were subsequently axed.

China Press reported that NewJeansNim, whose real name is Yoon Sung-ho, was a former comedian.

He was ordained as a monk in November 2023. Through his performances, he hopes to help the public understand Buddhism better.

Also read: Cancelled: South Korean ‘monk’ DJ’s M’sia shows axed after backlash for hyping up crowd in robe

