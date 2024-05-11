South Korean DJ’s shows cancelled in Malaysia due to criticism

A South Korean electronic music ‘monk’ DJ has come under fire after a recent performance that saw him dancing in a monk robe at a nightclub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The local Buddhist community in Malaysia said his show was an insult and showed disrespect to Buddhism.

DJ’s show in monk dress sparks controversy

On 3 May, South Korean DJ NewJeansNim performed at Gemu Club in Kuala Lumpur dressed in a monk robe.

The DJ performed the song “Buddha Hands Up” in a rap style, according to China Press.

Afterwards, the controversial performance generated much dissatisfaction among Buddhist devotees in Malaysia.

The Young Buddhist Association Of Malaysia believed that the performance disrespected Buddhism and hurt the faith of Buddhists, according to Seehua News.

South China Morning Post reported that Malaysian Chinese Association President Wee Ka Siong said his monk’s disguise gave a wrong perception of Buddhist values and teachings.

Mr Wee also called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to take action in banning the DJ from performing in an entertainment venue in Malaysia again.

Venerable Jue Cheng, the chief abbot of Fo Guang Shan in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, expressed sadness over the performance, questioning if his performance was approved by the authority and if the show was in line with Buddhist teachings.

His remaining shows get cancelled

In light of the strong criticism from the local Buddhist community, Gemu Club KL, the event organiser, said on its Facebook page that it is cancelling the DJ’s next show in KL on 21 May, the eve of Vesak Day.

“We want to reassure our patrons that their support and feedback are invaluable to us. We recognise that many of our patrons have expressed their desire for the show to proceed as planned. And with that, we deeply appreciate their understanding and continued support,” it said.

“That said, after careful consideration and in the interest of social harmony, we have made a difficult decision to cancel the show. This decision was made with the well-being and interest of our patrons and communities in mind.”

Likewise, Bliss Melaka announced on its Facebook page that his upcoming performance on 31 May in Melaka was cancelled.

“With heavy hearts, our team at Bliss Melaka would like to apologise that we have made the decision to cancel Bbakoo aka NewJeansNim’s show on the 31st of May 2024 due to reasons that are beyond our control.” the organiser states in the post.

Unfortunately, it said, “due to aspects that are concerning to our local community”, it is cancelling the show to maintain a healthy relationship with all stakeholders.

DJ NewJeansNim became monk in November 2023

According to China Press, DJ NewJeansNim or Yoon Sung-ho was originally a comedian.

The 48-year-old entered Caoxi Temple in November 2023 to receive ordination, following which he received the name “Ri Jin” from his master, which means “moving towards the new”.

DJ NewJeansNim had hoped that he could use his new identity to help the public better understand Buddhism and dispel some misconceptions about the religion.

He is known for performing in monk’s robes with a shaved head, and is increasingly popular among young Koreans.

His next performances will be in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Also read: M’sian Singer Masya Masyitah Gets Backlash After She Removes Tudung For ‘Barbie’ Photo Shoot

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @asdf0923zxc on TikTok.