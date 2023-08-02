M’sian Singer Masya Masyitah Gets Backlash After She Removes Tudung For ‘Barbie’ Photo Shoot

Malaysian Singer Masya Masyitah Posts ‘Barbie’ Photoshoot Without Tudung

For many Muslims, the matter of women donning a headdress or tudung in public for modesty is extremely important.

Malaysian singer Masya Masyitah has sparked controversy with her recent post on Instagram after she did exactly the opposite.

Her grave mistake in the eyes of many? Doing a photoshoot without a tudung.

Ms Masya posted several photos of herself with dyed pink hair and wearing a pink outfit. The photo shoot was inspired by the movie ‘Barbie’.

Fans were heavily divided, some supporting her while others threatened to unfollow her.

Ms Masya, 23, was a winner in the Malaysian singing contest Ceria Popstar. She also does song covers and cooking videos on her YouTube channel, which has amassed over 153,000 subscribers.

Her Instagram account had an impressive follower count of around 776,000 on Saturday (29 July), according to tracking website Social Blade.

Then came the fateful photoshoot, which she uploaded on Sunday (30 July).

The seven photos, inspired by the viral ‘Barbie’ movie, showed Masya with her hair dyed pink, wearing a pink outfit, and posing against a pink car.

She also donned a chic handbag and wore a pair of platform heels.

The post was a deviation from her usual photos, as she was not wearing a tudung.

Furious followers threaten to unfollow

Ms Masya wrote in the post’s caption: “Your mind has to be stronger than your feelings.”

The photos sparked immediate controversy. Many fans criticised her for not wearing a tudung and told her to cover her aurat, or ‘intimate parts’, which includes her hair.

Much of the criticism focused religious concerns, and that Ms Masya’s “opinion doesn’t matter”.

Numerous commenters threatened to unfollow her over the lack of coverings.

Likewise, another comment claimed she disappointed a lot of her followers and hoped she would return to wearing one.

Others say her life decisions are her choice

However, other commenters defended Masya’s choice, one saying her choices are hers to make.

One argued that blindly following “dogmatic belief” goes against free will in Islam.

Other fans also complimented Masya’s looks in the photos.

In fact, the controversy has increased Masya’s follower count to 802,402 as of Tuesday (1 Aug), despite all the alleged unfollowings.

The post itself accumulated over 75,000 likes by yesterday (1 Aug).

Masya doubles down with new photos without tudung

Masya is no stranger to this sort of controversy. In June, commenters criticised her for not fully covering her thighs in a photoshoot. Masya wore a pair of black stockings.

Regardless, Masya refused to back down from the outrage. On Tuesday (1 Aug), she posted another series of photos of herself without a tudung.

She wrote in the caption: “There are two ways to be happy: change the situation, or change your mindset towards it”.

The post accumulated over 45,000 likes in under a day, along with even more division amongst her fans.

Featured image adapted from Masya Masyitah on Instagram.