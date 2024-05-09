102-year-old man in Thailand sees the sea for the first time, wholesome reaction touches the internet

Old man in Thailand sees the sea for the first time

While visiting the beach is a common activity for many folks, it can be an entirely mind-blowing experience for those who have never been near the sea before.

This exact reaction was captured in a viral Tiktok video that warmed the internet’s heart by its wholesomeness.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user @userreepij10o4, shows an elderly man slowly walking on the beach with a big smile on his face, his eyes unable to look away from the sea.

This old man is the OP’s grandfather who was 102 years old and had dreams to see the sea.

In the video, the old man is seen hesitantly walking to dip his feet into the water, amazement and glee filling his face.

The video led to wholesome reactions all over the internet.

Granddaughter fulfils old man’s dream

The video, which was uploaded by the old man’s granddaughter, Kanokpich, was captured on a recent trip that she took with her grandfather to the beachs, reported Khaosod.

The caption on the video reads: “When my grandfather wanted to go to the beach, I fulfilled his desire.”

The grandfather has lived his entire life in Phitchit Province, a landlocked city in northern Thailand.

Kanokpich shared that his grandchildren had come back from Bangkok to his home in the province during the school break and had asked the old man if he wanted to take a trip to the beach in Rayong.

The old man implied that he wasn’t sure if he could handle the trip due to his old age, adding that he’d never seen the sea in his life.

Kanokpich, as well as his other grandchildren, then decided to take their grandfather to Ao Khai in Rayong Province.

Grandfather sees the sea for the first time

Upon arriving at the beach, the grandfather had said: “I thought it would be like the Chao Phraya River near our home in Phichit.”

He expressed surprise at the largeness of the sea before walking into it with joy and a smile on his face.

After returning home, the grandfather kept talking about his time at the beach, praising the beautiful and vast sea, as well as the delicious food.

Kanokpich ex[plained that the grandchildren had been busy with work, so they hadn’t been able to find time to take their grandfather on a proper vacation.

Video moves netizens

The TikTok video has garnered over 1.5 million views, and many netizens expressed their delight at seeing the 102-year-old man enjoying his time at the beach.

Many TikTok users wished the old man good health and strength.

One person commented in Thai that the grandfather looked strong despite being 102 years old.

“May you stay healthy and cherish moments with your grandchildren for years to come,” a netizen said in Thai.

Another TikTok user said that the video reminded her of her own 100-year-old father who had passed on. She also advised the OP to take good care of her grandfather and avoid arguments with him.

Featured image adapted from @userreepij10o4 on TikTok.