Russian Girl Makes Grandfather’s Dream S’pore Trip Come True, He Visits Zoo & Sentosa

Russian Girl Treats Grandfather To Dream Singapore Trip

Grandparents hold a very special place in our hearts, and it’s only natural for us to want to pamper them when we grow older.

One Russian TikToker managed to do so in the best way possible by fulfilling her grandfather’s dream trip to Singapore.

She also acted as his tour guide, bringing him to various landmarks such as the Singapore Zoo and Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Russian girl hugs grandfather after he flies to Singapore for his dream trip

Posting to TikTok, the OP shared that it was her grandfather’s dream to travel abroad to Singapore, among other locations.

The video starts with him arriving at Changi Airport and both of them embracing each other.

They then proceeded to embark on their trip around the island.

Framed by moored yachts in the marina, the OP’s grandfather waves excitedly at the camera.

The duo also visited the Marina Bay area, where they took in the iconic building’s skyline.

Not to be outdone by the public sculptures in the area, he stood for pictures with them as well — with incredibly iconic poses, we must admit.

The 82-year-old even got to try out a local restaurant, scooping up food with chopsticks and smiling for the camera.

Visits S.E.A Aquarium & follows robots

At the S.E.A Aquarium in Sentosa, the elderly man appeared spellbound by the variety of marine wildlife on display.

Posing happily with the fishes, it’s fair to say that the aquarium has gained a new fan.

He also seemed to have a good time at the Singapore Zoo, befriending a lemur at an exhibit and waving at a passing crocodile.

The most adorable moments of the video, though, have got to be his interactions with the robots around the island.

He follows one around in a restaurant and even salutes another in a show of impressive respect.

Apart from his trail around Singapore, he also visited the twin Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to the OP, she had previously lived in Malaysia before moving to Singapore.

MS News has reached out to her for more information.

A touching moment between grandfather & granddaughter

In a country plagued by stories of the elderly left abandoned, it is heartwarming to witness the love and respect a granddaughter has for her grandfather.

Kudos to this TikToker, and may the duo continue to have many such blessed trips ahead of them.

Hopefully, this will also encourage us to spend more time with our grandparents.

