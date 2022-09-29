86-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat, Left Behind Bowl Of Unfinished Noodles

Roommate Alerts Police After Elderly Woman Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat

While it’s unfortunate, it’s not uncommon to hear of elderly folk passing away in their homes alone.

A recent case occurred in Bukit Merah when an 86-year-old woman was found dead in her flat by her roommate.

Police investigations found unfinished instant noodles in the kitchen.

Prior to her passing, the elderly woman had told her roommate that she wasn’t feeling well.

Elderly woman suffered diarrhoea before her death

Last Sunday (25 Sep), Madam Liu Jin Lian – name transliterated from Chinese – was discovered dead by her roommate Madam Chen in the one-room flat they shared.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at 11.30pm at a unit in Block 121 Bukit Merah View.

Her roommate shared that the deceased was a Permanent Resident from Perak, Malaysia.

She had been living with her 78-year-old roommate for seven years, whom the latter affectionately called her Sister Lian.

Around 9am, her roommate was heading out to play mahjong when Madam Liu complained of diarrhoea and was feeling unwell.

Concerned, Madam Chen told her to see a doctor, asking if she had the money for it.

Madam Liu reassured her that she could get a free medical consultation. So Madam Chen proceeded to leave the house without thinking much about it.

Police found unfinished instant noodles & vomit on the floor

When her roommate returned home that night, she thought it was strange that the gate was unlocked.

After turning on the lights, she discovered Madam Liu lying motionless on the ground.

Madam Chen tried to wake her up several times, but received no response.

Although she did not dare to touch Madam Liu, she found signs of rigor mortis on her hands and feet and suspected that she was dead.

Subsequently, she alerted the neighbourhood police, who later confirmed Madam Liu’s death.

When the police came to investigate, they found a bowl of instant noodles in the kitchen and vomit on the floor.

Elderly woman looked peaceful

According to Shin Min Daily News, Madam Chen believes that her roommate had cooked noodles after she left the house for her mahjong sesh.

But after eating the noodles halfway, Madam Liu might have decided to rest on the bed instead due to her feeling unwell.

But sadly, she passed away on the floor.

Madam Chen said Madam Liu looked peaceful when she found her, as if she was asleep.

