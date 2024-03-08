Monitor lizards enter yong tau foo eatery in JB, patrons jump on furniture in fright

Patrons in JB yong tau foo eatery shocked when monitor lizards enter restaurant

Patrons of a yong tau foo restaurant in Johor Bahru (JB) got the shock of their lives when two monitor lizards suddenly ran inside one morning.

The owner shared CCTV footage of the incident, which took place at around 8.46am on Sunday (3 March).

Neither animals nor humans were harmed, and the owner even considered the reptiles’ appearance a good omen.

According to a Facebook post made by the owner of Uncle Fook Cili Hakka Mee in JB, the monitor lizards entered the restaurant without warning, shocking patrons.

Uncle Fook is located at Jalang Perang in Taman Pelangi.

In the first video, the monitor lizards enter through the front door, causing one poor patron to jump out of her seat.

The second video shows the small chaos that ensued inside.

When the monitor lizards were running around, they prompted at least two patrons to stand up on their chairs in fright.

Another patron even crawled on the table.

Meanwhile, other customers lifted their legs to avoid touching the monitor lizards.

One man then came over with a chair to drive one of the creatures away.

The other lizard, which had scurried to an unseen corner of the restaurant on the CCTV, was later carried out by its tail by one very brave man.

Some patrons seemed unbothered by the commotion and continued tucking into their meals.

The food must have been so good that nothing could have distracted them from eating.

Animals didn’t cause any harm, says owner

Speaking to Oriental Daily News, the owner, Ms Liau Bee Siok, said her employees tried to isolate the monitor lizards in the storage room as quickly as possible.

An experienced employee then caught and released both of them.

“Monitor lizards are considered friendly animals and are not likely to attack people, so no staff or diners in the store were injured and no damage was caused,” she said.

She added that the monitor lizards looked more frightened than the human beings at that time.

When asked why the monitor lizards had run into the restaurant, Ms Liau said she didn’t rule out the possibility that the drains could’ve been flooded as it had been raining for several days.

This could’ve prompted the lizards to come out and enter the restaurant by mistake.

Rather than feeling fear, Ms Liau even considered the monitor lizards’ appearance a good omen.

“Some people say that wild animals coming into your restaurant or home can be a sign of good luck or wealth and fortune,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

