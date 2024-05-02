Thundery showers expected in first 2 weeks of May, daily maximum temperatures could still reach 34°C

Warm conditions expected amidst thundery showers in beginning of May

Similar to the weather patterns observed in the latter half of April, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has forecasted thundery showers for the first two weeks of May.

However, Singapore’s hot weather may not be alleviated as temperatures are expected to persist in the mid-30s range.

MSS has also taken note of the substantial rainfall during the final two weeks of April.

Moderate to heavy rain expected in May

In a media release issued on Tuesday (2 May), MSS revealed that inter-monsoon conditions from April prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Over the next two weeks, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

MSS has forecasted gusty winds to accompany the “widespread” thundery showers, attributed to Sumatra squalls.

Additionally, it observed that the total rainfall in the coming fortnights may be “above average” across most parts of the country.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the daily maximum temperature on most days is expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

However, there may be occasions over the next two weeks where the daily maximum temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius due to reduced cloud coverage.

Thundery showers on most days in second half of April

MSS also reviewed the weather in the second half of April as the inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over the country.

On April 16, Singapore experienced strong winds that ushered in moderate to heavy thundery showers on many mornings.

Pulau Tekong recorded the highest rainfall for the fortnight, accumulating a total of 95.0mm.

While there were frequent showers, MSS observed that the latter part of April remained warm, with daily maximum temperatures frequently exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.

Paya Lebar recorded the highest daily maximum temperature, reaching 36.4 degrees Celsius on 26 April.

Most parts of the country recorded below-average rainfall in the last two weeks.

The Somerset area registered 60% below average, while Changi registered 31% above average.

