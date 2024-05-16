Kimly Coffeeshop patron outraged after being asked to pay extra S$0.50 for unintentionally dropping cup of ice

Patrons charged S$0.50 for extra cup of ice at Kimly Coffeeshop

A patron of Kimly Coffeeshop has taken to Facebook to share their unpleasant experience at the local eatery.

The customer’s friend was rudely instructed to pay an extra S$0.50 for a cup of ice after accidentally dropping it while ordering drinks.

A sign, allegedly displayed on the side of the stall, outlined that all patrons are required to pay the extra fee for an additional cup of ice.

Netizens have since slammed the coffeeshop’s pricing policy and called for a boycott.

Scolded by stall worker for dropping ice cup

According to the post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the customer had visited the Kimly Coffeeshop at Pioneer with her friend for dinner.

OP’s friend had approached one of the stalls to purchase two canned drinks.

However, while he was placing the straws into the designated cups, he lost his grip on one of the ice cups, causing it to fall.

He was then “viciously scolded” by a stall worker, who told him, “You didn’t see this piece of paper, you have to pay S$0.50 for dropping the ice.”

The stall worker was referring to a handwritten sign displayed on the wall of the stall.

“Who will want to intentionally drop the cup of ice to pay extra $0.50? And who will see the handwritten notice paste at side,” the OP wrote.

Patron unhappy with service

In their post, the OP further explained that this was their first time noticing the “absurd” sign, despite visiting the coffeeshop frequently.

The sign read, “If you want another cup of ice, we have to collect S$0.50 per cup.”

Noting the already expensive cost of one canned drink, the OP was baffled by the additional charge for a cup of ice.

“1 can drink already cost $1.90, imagine add $0.50, your drink now will become $2.40,” the caption read.

The patron also pointed out the staff’s “angsty” behaviour and claimed the rising costs of food and drinks are getting “ridiculous” in today’s day and age.

Internet calls for boycott

In response to the post, many Facebook users were shocked by the cost of one drink.

Others suggested tips to combat the rising drink costs at coffeeshops.

Overall, many called for a boycott of the coffeeshop.

MS News has reached out to Kimly Coffeeshop for comment.

