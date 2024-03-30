S’pore customer pays S$2.50 for lime juice in takeaway cup, plastic bag option costs S$0.80 less

Customer at Choa Chu Kang coffeeshop pays S$0.80 more for lime juice in takeaway cup

A customer recently had to fork out S$2.50 for lime juice in a takeaway cup from a stall at a coffeeshop in Choa Chu Kang.

When he asked for a plastic bag option instead, staff at the stall denied his request as she had already prepared it in a cup.

She claimed that the plastic bag — which would have been S$0.80 cheaper — was not large enough for the beverage.

The customer debunked her claim and took to Facebook to recount the incident in a post which has since gone viral.

Lime juice costs S$0.80 more in takeaway cup

Speaking to MS News, Derrick Tan said that the incident took place on Tuesday (26 March) at a coffeeshop in Choa Chu Kang.

At around 11.30am to 11.45am, he had ordered lime juice to-go, which was typically prepared in plastic cups and cost S$2.50.

However, as he was driving, he wanted to check if he could have it packed in a plastic bag instead.

When asked, the staff member at the stall said she had already prepared it in a cup and pointed out that he should have asked for the plastic bag option earlier.

She went on to state that the latter would have cost S$1.70.

“Such a big difference,” noted Mr Tan, who added that he repeatedly requested for the plastic bag option.

The woman insisted that the drink had already been prepared in the cup and would not fit in a takeaway plastic bag.

Plastic bag was sufficient for the beverage

As he did not want to continue the argument, Mr Tan eventually left the stall and drove to a nearby coffeeshop. He then asked for a similar plastic bag for drinks and poured the lime juice in.

After doing so, he realised the plastic bag was large enough to hold the beverage — contrary to what the staff had said.

Mr Tan also noted that he had been blamed for not voicing his preference for that option earlier.

“They are kind of using this to forcefully make [customers] buy the cups,” he said.

In his Facebook post, Mr Tan urged customers visiting the coffeeshop’s branches to request for a plastic bag when purchasing takeaway beverages.

His post has since become viral with over 300 shares. Many users related to his experience, sharing similar accounts in the comments.

One commenter shared that they paid S$2.50 for iced milo which “has [sic] to be in the plastic cup” with no dine-in option.

They called it “absurd logic” and provided feedback, though without any response.

MS News has reached out to the coffeeshop for comment.

