SBS Transit launches first school-friendly bus service to help students travel safely

SBS Transit launches school-friendly bus service in partnership with Townsville Primary School

SBS Transit has launched a new ‘School-Friendly Public Bus Service’ on Thursday (9 May) to help young students of Townsville Primary School travel safely.

The new service, Bus Service 261, aims to combat the shortage of private bus drivers while encouraging independence among young students.

Dedicated Bus Ambassadors will also be present to facilitate smooth travel from the interchange to the primary school.

Bus service focused on helping young students and parents

On Thursday (9 May) morning, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh formerly launched the new bus service at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange.

In a press release, SBS Transit said the new school-friendly bus service aims to assist young students with their commute to and from school.

The service is also set out to tackle the shortage of private bus drivers.

Townsville Primary School Principal Mr Eddie Foo said the school’s collaboration with SBS Transit will hopefully impart good transportation habits to its students.

“This initiative will not only encourage our students to safely utilise public transportation for their daily commute to school but also promote sustainable transportation habits and enhance the overall commuting experience for our students,” he noted.

Bus ambassadors will provide further support

SBS Transit has also roped in Dedicated Bus Ambassadors to guide students on their journeys to and from school.

The Ambassadors are tasked with accompanying students from Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange to the school’s main gate.

49-year-old mother and Bus Ambassador Madam Surangpimol Treerapongse shared her relief in knowing her 12-year-old daughter is in safe hands.

“With the help of Bus Ambassadors, I will feel more at ease to let my daughter travel to and from school by public bus on her own as I know that there is someone onboard to guide and assist her,” she said.

SBS Transit Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Jeffrey Sim also hinted at the possibility of rolling out similar services for more schools in the future.

Featured image courtesy of SBS Transit.