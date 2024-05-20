Cat houses: Carpenter in the Philippines make adorable shelters for strays

Photos of tiny houses went viral on social media on Saturday (11 May) after being posted by an account with the name John Wood Works.

It caught the attention of netizens as these houses were designed for stray cats, particularly those in a subdivision in Parañaque City of the Philippines.

The carpenter, John Payos, was commissioned to make the cat houses by animal welfare advocate and rescuer Cindy Santwani, who lives in the subdivision. She wanted the stray cats in the area to have shelter from sun and rain. “I was so excited to post this,” wrote Mr Payos in his post.

Cat houses made with water-resistant wood According to Ms Santwani, she was initially hesitant to have the outdoor cat houses made as Mr Payos typically uses wood suitable for indoor use for his cat home creations. After some persuasion, he eventually agreed to make the cat houses using durable wood that can withstand both the sun and rain.

The cat houses have an open front design and a metal roof, with two windows for extra ventilation. The front stair and loft also feature railings.

The houses took one week to make, Mr Payos told GMA Integrated News.

Many netizens were moved, praising the idea and expressing gratitude to the kind-hearted pair.

Overpopulation of stray cats

Ms Santwani mentioned in a separate post that she commissioned the cat houses due to the large number of strays in her subdivision.

Thankfully, residents of the subdivision are kind to the strays.

At present, a bill is rolling in Philippines’ Senate seeking to strengthen measures related to animal welfare, including addressing overpopulation and animal cruelty.

