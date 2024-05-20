Nokia relaunches classic 3210 model, sold out in China in 2 days

Classic Nokia 3210 model sold out in China within 2 days

Before the iPhone became the mobile trendsetter of this era, the Nokia 3210 models were the phones to get 25 years ago. This year, it seems this model is making a comeback.

On Wednesday (8 May), Nokia announced the re-release of a replica Nokia 3210 4G feature phone that comes in three colours: black, gold, and blue.

As soon as the replica model was launched, it was sold out in China within two days.

Nokia officially launches 3210 models

On 8 May, Nokia made an official announcement on Weibo about its launch of the Nokia 3210 4g replica model to celebrate the phone’s 25th anniversary.

The phone company said the retro model would bring back Y2k memories.

According to Gizmochina, the new replica model features a classic design, a 2.4-inch QVGA display, an upgraded Type-C interface, 4G connectivity, a 2-megapixel camera, and compatibility with Alipay mobile payment.

Priced at RMB 379 (S$71), the model comes in three colours: Grunge Black, Y2K gold, and Scuba Blue.

Sold out in 2 days

After the phone’s launch in China, it triggered widespread attention and discussion on Weibo.

On Friday (10 May), Nokia posted on Weibo that the model with all three colours had sold out.

“Currently all major warehouses are out of stock, only memories and expectations are left,” the post said.

In a follow-up post, the phone company added that they are expediting the next batch of phones.

According to the post, the next batch will be available for sale at 8pm on 31 May, and pre-order reservations can be made at this time.

