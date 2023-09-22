iPhone 15 Models Listed On Carousell For Up To S$8.8K On Official Release Date

The much-awaited iPhone 15 was officially released in Singapore on Friday (22 Sep). As with previous iPhone releases, eager fans hoping to be among the first to get their hands on the device started queueing before the release date.

Some sellers on Carousell, however, are seemingly taking advantage of the high demand. A number of iPhone 15s were listed on the platform on the first day of release.

Some prices seen by MS News hit S$8,888 or higher, vastly more than the original cost.

iPhone 15 models flood Carousell on release day

The iPhone 15 release saw long queues an entire day prior, a clear sign of the sheer demand the popular Apple products had.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many people listed the phones for sale on Carousell as soon as they got their hands on one. Some were even listed days prior to release — the sellers promised to deliver them on launch day, similar to pre-orders.

Many listings showed fairly reasonable prices. One user listed an iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB storage for S$1,750, just S$101 more than the original price of S$1,649 — as stated on Apple Singapore’s website.

Others made obvious joke listings like this one very ‘huat’ listing going for S$888,888,888.

Some Carousell prices far above original cost

But of course, scalpers took their chances too. One seller priced an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256 GB storage at a whopping S$8,888. The offer stood at over four times the original price of S$1,999.

Interested buyers popped up on listings as well, looking to “buy back” anyone’s iPhone 15s.

One buyer put up an offer of S$3,000 for one of the iPhone 15 models. Even the most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB storage, is going for S$2,639 on the official Apple website.

Please be warned, however, to not let temptation for the latest Apple product override your proper judgement. Be vigilant and be on the lookout for any potential scams.

If you’re not sure, then it may be better to simply be patient and wait for a better time to buy the iPhone 15 from a verified source.

