Mandai Rainforest Resort to open in 1st half of 2025 with treehouses offering forest views

Mandai Wildlife Group has announced the development of new experiences at Mandai Wildlife Reserve in a press release on Thursday (9 May), which will include a rainforest resort operated by Banyan Tree.

Offering idyllic views of surrounding greenery, it will open in the first half of 2025.

Other experiences involve a boardwalk along the edge of the Upper Seletar Reservoir and Singapore’s fifth wildlife park, Rainforest Wild.

Mandai Rainforest resort to open in 1st half of 2025

Located in the eastern part of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the resort, which will also be Banyan Tree’s inaugural resort in Singapore, will overlook the Upper Seletar Reservoir.

Spanning a staggering 4.6 hectares, the resort will host 338 rooms across four storeys.

Visitors can opt for the standard and family rooms, while enjoying amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym and a rooftop swimming pool.

The resort will also have 24 elevated seed pod-shaped treehouses among the trees, promising an in-nature experience with some offering scenic views of the reservoir.

Mandai Wildlife Group explains that the resort’s concept is sympathetic to existing vegetation, treelines, and natural topography, and will be located below the upper canopy layer of the surrounding trees.

All-day dining will be an option. Guests can alternatively visit its specialty restaurant to sample dishes with sustainably sourced ingredients.

In between mealtimes, they can opt for spa experiences at the Wellness Centre, take in views of local art and design, or visit its retail shop.

Singapore’s first eco resort with biodiversity influences

As Singapore’s first Super Low Energy (SLE) resort, the establishment will engage in smart control strategies, passive infrared occupancy sensors, and passive displacement ventilation.

The latter uses a solution that cools air with chilled water rather than traditional air conditioning compressor units.

Guests will also have the chance to further appreciate the surrounding environment’s biodiversity through the resort’s architecture, programmes, amenities, and services.

This is inspired by the Banyan Group’s legacy, the hotels and resorts of which often appreciate the essence of the location they are in.

5th wildlife park to open in Singapore

Meanwhile, Rainforest Wild Asia, spanning 12.6 hectares, will be the first zoological park in Asia to boast adventure elements in its design.

Several paths will offer sightings of animals such as the Malayan tiger and François’ langur, the exhibit of which is debuting in Singapore.

Its adventure elements will consist of different levels.

Easygoing visitors will have a chance to enjoy the natural sights and sounds of wildlife as they roam the boardwalk, which will be wheelchair-accessible.

Thrill-seekers, on the other hand, can participate in activities such as climbing, jumping, and abseiling around the park in safety harnesses. While doing so, they can enjoy sscenic views of the rainforest.

The rainforest adventure concludes with a 220-metre cavern containing reptiles and invertebrates, including cave racer snakes and scorpions.

Its stalactites and stalagmites should remind visitors of the Mulu caves in Sarawak, famous for their limestone formations.

At Rainforest Wild Africa, visitors can trek through an Afro-Tropical and Madagascar-inspired landscape, featuring animals such as the pygmy hippo and the okapi, a species also debuting in Singapore.

The landscape will contain ravine formations and immersive aerial adventures for guests to enjoy.

Immersive nature experiences and family-friendly interactive spaces

Later in 2024, the 3.3km boardwalk along Upper Seletar Reservoir and the perimeter of River Wonders and Singapore Zoo will become accessible to the public.

Adjacent to the resort, there will be two buildings offering immersive indoor experiences, one of which includes the Curiosity Cove house for children to learn about nature and wildlife through tactile play.

Meanwhile, the ZooSchool will introduce children to nature-based outdoor adventure programmes.

Visitors can also study the history and heritage of the reserve in the Mandai Gallery, a free-access permanent exhibition.

Exploria, which will be in the adjacent building, will provide visitors the chance to discover real-life phenomena in virtual expeditions offering a window into five worlds.

The same building will house the Green Canvas, a collaborative space for occasions such as travelling exhibitions and nature-themed lifestyle events.

In between these buildings will be green spaces and lawns offering alfresco activities, food and beverage outlets, and retail stores.

Mr Mike Barclay, Mandai Wildlife Group chief executive, said, “We are excited by the prospect of immersing our guests in a wide array of nature and wildlife experiences at the fully opened Mandai Wildlife Reserve.”

“We are excited to unveil new options for stayovers, with the Mandai Rainforest Resort acting as the perfect launch pad for exploring our wildlife parks and the many other offerings at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.”

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.