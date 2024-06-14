Qatar Airways passengers undress in 38°C cabin after aircon breakdown

Qatar Airways passengers undress in 38℃ cabin after aircon breaks down

On Tuesday (11 June), Qatar Airways passengers who were on the delayed flight QR204 from Athens to Doha were left stranded in the cabin for more than three hours.

At that time, the aircraft’s air-conditioning system also malfunctioned.

The predicament was made worse due to the heatwave that caused temperatures in the plane to soar to 38℃, News.com.au reported.

As a result, several male passengers resorted to undressing themselves.

Passengers were also dehydrated on Qatar Airways flight

In a clip posted by Instagram user @granitebodies, passengers could be seen using sheets of paper to fan themselves and others around them.

One was also seated with an oxygen mask over her mouth.

“Passengers were literally dehydrating and passing out on the plane,” the user wrote.

He added that they were not provided with any food or water.

Passengers made to queue at airport after incident

In addition, the user said that after the passengers were finally allowed to leave the aircraft, they were made to queue at the airport.

According to him, no communication was provided from Qatar Airways even at that moment.

According to Bangkok Post, which was reporting off Matichon Online, the passengers were only given clearance to exit the plane after they made loud protests.

In a separate post, the user updated that the passengers were eventually served a cup of water and a soft drink, which he felt was “completely insufficient” for rehydration.

Qatar Airways apologises for incident

Qatar Airways has since responded to the incident with an apology, which was shared with Business Insider.

It explained that the flight delay arose due to a technical fault.

Moreover, the airline claimed to have “extended [its] full support to all affected passengers upon arrival to ensure smooth onward connections to their final destination”.

Passengers have since been informed on the compensation they are entitled to.

