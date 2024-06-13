Man arrested after dismantling gantry barrier in Boon Lay, faces up to 3 years’ jail for theft

Man arrested for allegedly dismantling gantry barrier in Boon Lay on 24 May

A man was arrested on Wednesday (12 June) for allegedly dismantling a gantry barrier in Boon Lay.

The suspect was also accused of using a metal cutter to damage wheel clamps and keeping the dismantled carpark gantry barrier arms in his shop.

The 46-year-old man faces two charges of theft and mischief.

Suspect allegedly dismantled carpark gantry barrier & kept them in shop

A statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that officers were alerted to a case of allegedly theft and mischief at a building along Buroh Street on 24 May.

In addition to removing the building’s carpark gantry, the 46-year-old suspect allegedly used a metal cutter to damage two wheel clamps valued at about S$500.

He was also accused of keeping the dismantled barrier arms in his shop premises.

The police added that the man had apparently shared videos of his actions on social media.

Videos of a man committing similar acts were posted on Facebook on 24 May.

To be charged with theft and mischief

SPF stated that officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted ground enquiries and identified the man on the day when they were alerted to the case.

He was subsequently arrested and is will be charged with two offences on Thursday (13 June).

If found guilty of theft, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If found guilty of mischief, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.