Man uses penknife to dismantle carpark gantry barrier in Boon Lay

On Monday (27 May), TikTok page SG Trending Video shared a clip involving a man at a carpark gantry in a Boon Lay industrial building.

The clip shows a man using a penknife to cut the ties off the car barrier, subsequently removing it from the gantry.

Many netizens have speculated that he did so to evade parking fees.

Man dismantles barrier with penknife

The incident occurred in a carpark in West Connect Building, an industrial centre located in Boon Lay.

In the TikTok video, the man is seen exiting a white BMW and walking towards a parking barrier.

The display on the gantry showed that the man’s parking fees amounted to S$46.21.

Seemingly attempting to evade the parking fees, he then says to the camera; “Watch, I’m going to dismantle it, I’ll purposely remove it.”

The man proceeds to use a penknife to cut off the cable ties connecting the barrier to the gantry.

He removes the barrier and throws it onto the side of the ground before saying “let’s go”, after which the clip ends.

Man called out for recklessness

After watching the video, many TikTok commenters were confused as to why the man decided to evade parking fees.

Others defended the man, saying the high parking fees could have been a “system problem”.

Overall, netizens agreed that the man would now have to fork out more than the required fees to repair the damages he had caused.

MS News has reached out to the building’s occupants for comment.

Featured image adapted from SG Trending Video on TikTok.