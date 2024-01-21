Driver Manually Pushes Choa Chu Kang Carpark Barrier, Some Say It’s Okay If Gantry Is Stuck

Driver Seen Pushing Choa Chu Kang Carpark Barrier In Video

A driver in Choa Chu Kang was recently seen on video pushing the barrier at a Housing & Development Board (HDB) carpark.

His actions sparked debate online and criticism from some who thought he was unreasonably angry or trying to evade parking fees.

However, others argued that he may have been following instructions, as carpark operators have on occasion told drivers to push the barrier if it malfunctions.

Driver pushes barrier manually at Choa Chu Kang carpark

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted the video of the man pushing the carpark barrier on Friday (19 Jan).

According to SGRV, the incident took place at around 11am that day.

The video showed a man exiting his car after stopping in front of the carpark gantry.

He then walked up to the barrier and pushed it outwards, before getting back into his car and driving off.

In the caption to the video, SGRV claimed that the driver performed a manual override after getting “upset at the gantry for not opening”.

Driver’s actions divide opinions online

While some viewers were quick to call the driver out for bypassing the system, many others empathised with him.

One noted that the gantry can get stuck. If the operator doesn’t respond via the intercom, the situation can be very frustrating.

Another remarked that the driver can push the barrier manually in such a situation and the operator instructs him to do so.

They added that it’s fine as long as the driver isn’t damaging the barrier, noting: “Just cannot blame or condemn people [however] you like.”

Motorists can push barrier if it malfunctions: HDB

HDB has spoken publicly about the issue before after a driver similarly lifted a carpark barrier in 2018.

The board said in a Facebook post addressing the barrier-lifting incident that HDB operators will advise motorists to push open the barrier as it has a fail-safe mechanism.

“The barrier arm is designed to be detachable as a fail-safe measure to cater for such scenarios, hence no action will be taken against the motorist,” HDB said back then.

Most gantries tend to have the same hinge mechanism.

Whenever the barrier is stuck, motorists can push the arm manually to enter or exit the carpark. They should not lift the barrier in such a manner in any other situation.

Car owners found guilty of evading parking charges by bypassing gantries will receive a S$70 fine. Heavy vehicle drivers face a higher fine of S$100.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists will face a S$35 fine, according to HDB’s Parking Rules and Penalties.

HDB will not take action against motorists who push the barrier when it malfunctions.

