S’porean woman found dead in Vietnam condo unit, reportedly in ‘desiccated’ state

Singaporean woman found dead in Vietnam condo unit that was reportedly not rented out

The authorities are investigating after a Singaporean woman was found dead in a unit of a luxury condominium in Vietnam.

The discovery of her body, which was reportedly in a “desiccated” state, was all the more mysterious as the apartment had not been rented out, according to media reports.

She was last seen at the building on 31 Jan.

Singaporean found dead in Vietnam on 13 June

The Singaporean woman’s death was uncovered on Thursday (13 June) and reported by Vietnamese news outlets including VnExpress.

The macabre discovery was made at a unit in The Gold View, an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City that overlooks the Rach Ben Nghe river.

The corpse was reportedly in a “desiccated” state.

Unit not rented out, last accessed on 31 Jan

The condo’s management was informed of the body by the unit’s owner at about 3.15pm that day, reported Tuoi Tre News.

The police then arrived at the scene to collect evidence for investigations.

The apartment had reportedly not been rented out to anyone, with the lift access card last used at 10.20pm on 31 Jan this year.

Deceased was not a resident

Stranger still, the deceased was not a resident of the condo, Vietnam’s Labourer (Lao Dong) newspaper reported.

She was reportedly last seen on the premises also on 31 Jan.

While the media identified her as a Singaporean, no other personal details have been revealed.

Her personal details are being investigated, along with the cause of her death.

MFA assisting family of Singaporean found dead, in touch with Vietnam authorities

In response to queries from MS News, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that a Singaporean woman had been found dead in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Singapore Consulate-General in the city has been in contact with the Vietnam authorities over the case, MFA said.

The ministry and the Consulate-General have also been providing consular assistance and support to the deceased’s family, MFA added, saying:

We express our deepest condolences to the family.

MFA cannot comment further on the case as investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from The Gold View.