‘East Side Best Side’: PAP unveils plans & promises for East Coast GRC on newly launched website

The People’s Action Party (PAP) launched a new website on Tuesday (15 April) outlining its vision for East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) from 2025 to 2030.

Visitors are greeted with the familiar slogan “East Side Best Side” as soon as they click in, along with a video spotlighting the people and places of the area.

The site outlines a five-year plan by East Coast GRC’s representatives, detailing their goals and promises in the lead-up to the next General Election (GE).

Their vision is built around eight pillars:

A Place To Learn

A Place To Care

A Place To Eat

A Place To Pray

A Place To Conserve

A Place To Play

A Place To Shape The Future

A Place For All

DPM Heng promotes new website on Facebook

On Wednesday (16 April), Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and East Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Heng Swee Keat shared a video on Facebook promoting the new site and highlighting its features for residents.

Since 2020, the East Coast GRC team has been working closely with residents to shape the East Coast Plan.

The site offers easy access for everyone to:

See what’s been accomplished in their estate

Discover what’s coming next

Track progress with just a tap

Explore East Coast through the eyes of their neighbours

“From playgrounds to PlayHubs, gardens to good food — it’s all there,” DPM Heng wrote. “This is your East Coast. Built with heart. And it’s only just getting started. East side best side.”

Plans & promises include digital programmes, support for hawkers & pickleball courts

Over the past five years, East Coast GRC has undergone significant improvements, including sheltered and connected paths, more green spaces, silver-friendly estate upgrades, and new homes.

Looking ahead, the next five years promise an even more enhanced environment, along with new opportunities for residents to learn and grow.

A key promise is to provide learning opportunities for everyone, from youths to seniors.

Digital inclusion programmes will help seniors stay connected, while leadership programmes and internships will offer youths pathways to discover their potential.

Known as a food haven, East Coast aims to preserve its status as the “favourite food destination” for makan kakis across Singapore.

The team plans to support hawkers, stalls, and markets through community-driven initiatives.

For sports enthusiasts, pickleball courts will be part of new sporting facilities, alongside 35 refreshed playgrounds for children.

These efforts aim to create common spaces that foster fun, fitness, and friendly competition.

In addition, East Coast will see major infrastructure upgrades, including a revamped Tanah Merah MRT Station and the expansion of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

