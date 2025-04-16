Orthopaedic surgeon Hamid Razak joins PAP’s slate for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, commits to ‘advancing health literacy’

Dr Hamid Razak is one of two new faces in PAP’s West Coast-Jurong West GRC slate

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Hamid Razak has officially thrown his hat into the political ring as one of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) newest candidates for the upcoming General Election (GE).

His candidacy was confirmed on Tuesday (15 Apr), as part of the party’s West Coast-Jurong West GRC team.

The 39-year-old joins the slate led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee alongside Members of Parliament (MPs) Ang Wei Neng, Shawn Huang, and lawyer Cassandra Lee.

Dr Hamid is one of two fresh faces in the line-up and marks his GE debut after more than eight years of party involvement.

He had already spent close to two years actively walking the ground in Jurong Spring. He was recently spotted at events in Jurong alongside West Coast GRC MP Desmond Lee, and distributing care bags to residents in Gek Poh.

Dr Hamid Razak commits to ‘advancing health literacy’

Currently the director and consultant orthopaedic surgeon at a private practice, Dr Hamid also serves as an adjunct associate professor at Duke-NUS Medical School.

In a Facebook post following his announcement, he pledged to focus on “advancing health literacy” if elected.

According to The Straits Times (ST), his journey with the PAP began 17 years ago when then MP Tharman Shanmugaratnam approached him during a visit to Taman Jurong.

Upon finding out he was a medical student, volunteers invited him to Meet-the-People sessions, where his medical knowledge proved especially helpful in the ageing estate.

Now stepping fully into the political spotlight, Dr Hamid says he’s passionate about advocating for “no-buffer” households — those who fall through the cracks of social safety nets — and helping youths believe in their potential.

Calling politics a “very powerful vehicle”, he says it gives him a chance to truly connect with people on the ground and voice their concerns in Parliament.

“What I bring to the table is essentially the values that ground me as a surgeon,” he said.

When patients come to me, I understand their problems, listen with empathy and come up with solutions for their issues.

