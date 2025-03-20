PAP’s Desmond Lee visits families in West Coast ahead of expected tough fight against PSP in new GRC

PAP’s Desmond Lee breaks fast with families in West Coast as PAP prepares for head-to-head with PSP in GRC

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee recently visited families in West Coast, where he joined the local Muslim community for Buka Puasa (breaking of fast).

Sharing his experience on Facebook, the People’s Action Party (PAP) minister expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and thanked the organisers. He also posted photos of himself mingling with residents and enjoying the meal together.

PSP previously made first visit to Taman Jurong

Just days before, on 16 March, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) made its first visit to Taman Jurong.

Led by party founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock, PSP members were seen engaging with the public at Taman Jurong Food Centre. The visit comes in light of the additional 41,000 residents added to the new West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

PSP pledged to stay closely “connected with the community” as they gear up for the next General Election (GE).

Desmond Lee’s visit comes ahead of expected tough fight against PSP

Mr Lee’s visit to the West Coast is seen as part of the PAP’s efforts to strengthen its position in the newly redrawn West Coast-Jurong West GRC, where they are expected to face a strong challenge from PSP.

Before changes were made to the electoral boundaries for the upcoming GE, West Coast and Jurong were two separate GRCs.

Jurong GRC has traditionally been a PAP stronghold, while West Coast saw PAP’s narrowest victory in GE2020, securing just 51.69% of the vote against PSP.

Speaking on The Straits Times’ current affairs podcast The Usual Place, Mr Lee acknowledged the tough fight ahead.

“It was a hot contest in 2020, and I have no reason to doubt that it will continue to be so,” he said.

He also reflected on the challenges of the past five years, describing them as the most intense period of his political career. The Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on public housing and the departure of former transport minister S. Iswaran were among the key issues he had to manage.

Expected to be deployed to the new GRC in the upcoming GE, Mr Lee reaffirmed his commitment to serving the residents, saying, “I’m ready to serve when called upon”.

Featured image adapted from Desmond Lee on Facebook.