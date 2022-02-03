64-Year-Old Singaporean Woman Found In Plentong River, Johor Bahru

Having a person go missing is often frightening as there’s a chance they might not return home safely.

Yesterday (2 Feb), the Johor Bahru police found a body floating in a river in the Malaysian state. They soon confirmed her identity as a Singaporean woman, who was reported missing on 31 Jan.

Police have classified the case as sudden death, and investigations are ongoing.

Woman left home in Permas Jaya, JB on 31 Jan

According to 8world, the deceased was identified as a 64-year-old Singaporean woman, who was married to a Malaysian.

In Aug 2020, she returned to live at Permas Jaya, Johor Bahru, with her family. On Chinese New Year eve (31 Jan), she reportedly left the house and did not return.

Worried, her family sought help on social media. They said she was last seen leaving the house in the morning without taking her handphone, purse, passport and Singapore IC.

Body of Singaporean woman found in river 2 days later

After 2 days of searching, the family received devastating news from the Johor police—authorities were alerted to the sighting of a woman’s body at 10.45am on Wednesday (2 Feb) in Plentong River.

The police said the deceased’s body would be sent for an autopsy today (3 Jan).

Judging by the absence of injuries on her body, police have ruled out foul play and classified the case as sudden death.

Speaking to China Press, the deceased’s daughter said she recognised the clothes in the photos of the woman’s body in the river as the ones her mother usually wore.

They will be collecting her body from the hospital later today (3 Feb).

May she rest in peace

What started as a missing person’s story ended tragically in the passing of a mother. It will be a truly challenging time for the family as they need time to grieve and seek answers.

Hopefully, the autopsy report can provide the deceased’s loved ones with some semblance of closure.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

