Tan Cheng Bock Congratulates Tharman, Says He’s A Good Man With ‘High Levels’ Of Competence

Despite supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian in PE2023, former PE2011 candidate Dr Tan Cheng Bock has congratulated newly elected President Tharman Shamugaratnam after the latter’s resounding victory on 2 Sep.

He complimented Mr Tharman for running a dignified campaign, and spoke highly of his competence and character.

Tan Cheng Bock congratulates Tharman, also gives shoutout to Tan Kin Lian & Ng Kok Song

In his Facebook post on Sunday (3 Sep), Dr Tan said Mr Tharman’s team fought well. His campaign, which was “well-organised and dignified”, embodied his motto ‘Respect For All’.

He is the people’s choice by an overwhelming margin and has received the people’s clear mandate to serve Singapore.

Dr Tan, who is also founder of Progress Singapore Party, also highlighted that Mr Tharman is a good man with “high levels” of competence and character.

Hence, he would like to wish him every success as Singapore’s 9th elected President.

Not forgetting the other two candidates, Dr Tan also took the chance to commend Mr Tan and Mr Ng Kok Song for stepping up and giving Singaporeans a chance to vote.

He found the duo courageous, as they were also willing to step forward as underdogs.

Just a week ago, on 27 Aug, Dr Tan announced his endorsement of Mr Tan’s presidential bid. The former showed up at the latter’s walkabout in Chinatown with fellow former presidential candidate Tan Jee Say.

Tharman to be sworn in on 14 Sep

Sometime after midnight on Saturday (2 Sep), Mr Tharman officially became Singapore’s 9th president after winning an astounding 70.4% of the votes.

In comparison, Mr Ng had 390,041 votes, garnering 15.72% of the pie.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan gained 344,292 votes, which made up 13.88%.

Mr Tharman’s margin of victory is the largest ever in a Presidential Election in Singapore.

As President Halimah Yacob’s six-year term ends on 13 Sep, Mr Tharman is expected to be sworn in as President at the Istana on 14 Sep.

