Crocodile Spotted Chilling Near Marina East Park, Enjoying The Morning Sun

Crocodile Spotted Near Marina East Park On 10 Oct

Crocodiles are usually found in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve — if one is fortunate.

But a man spotted one of these majestic creatures just lying around on the beach near Marina East Park on 10 Oct. It cut a solitary figure among heaps of plastic waste.

The OP eventually posted the photo three hours after the sighting, saying he didn’t know if the crocodile would still be there.

Crocodile sighting at Marina East Drive

According to his post in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, the OP spotted the crocodile at Marina East Drive, near Marina East Park and Marina Barrage.

While there was not much information, he had pinpointed where the reptile was last seen.

It is near Marina East Park and Breakwater @ Marina East, with the latter being a popular location for picnics.

Netizens quickly identified it as an Estuarine Crocodile, or Saltwater Crocodile.

The National Parks Board stated that it is one of the biggest crocodile species in the world and normally inhabits freshwater areas, such as wetlands and coastal areas.

The OP also noted that he had alerted NParks about the sighting.

What to do when you encounter a crocodile

If you’re used to seeing crocodiles in pictures, encountering one in the flesh can be a pretty stunning yet bewildering sight.

For obvious reasons such as safety, NParks advises members of the public to remain calm and back away.

They are also told to avoid approaching, provoking or feeding the crocodile.

Those who have queries or wish to report sightings of their own can contact NParks via their online feedback form here.

