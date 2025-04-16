SMRT North-South Line experiences delays due to platform screen door falling onto tracks at Braddell station

SMRT North-South Line experience delays between Toa Payoh & Bishan towards Jurong East

Commuters on the SMRT North-South Line (NSL) faced unexpected travel delays this morning (16 Apr) as a track fault disrupted train services towards Jurong East.

At 11.25am, SMRT took to Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to announce a fault along the line between Toa Payoh and Bishan, which caused delays heading southbound.

To support affected commuters, SMRT said that free regular bus services were made available between Toa Payoh and Bishan.

Train towards Marina South Pier allegedly reverses

While SMRT’s notice focused on the southbound delay towards Jurong East, commuters on social media claimed that trains heading in the opposite direction weren’t spared either.

A user commented on the SMRT Facebook page to share that a train en route to Marina South Pier suddenly reversed course after reaching Bishan — heading back towards Ang Mo Kio instead.

Train delay caused by screen door fallen on tracks

At 12.22pm, SMRT updated its social media to explain the reason behind the delays: a platform screen door at Bradell station had reportedly fallen onto the north-bound track of the NSL.

“Our staff responded immediately on-site, and traction power was turned off to facilitate recovery efforts,” SMRT explained, adding that the affected platform had been cordoned off.

Train services continue operations in both directions on the NSL, but commuters are advised to factor in an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

Shuttle train services are operating between Bishan and Toa Payoh in both directions, and free regular bus services are available between Toa Payoh and Bishan towards Jurong East.

Additionally, SMRT recommended alternative travel options on their website.

“Our staff and engineers are on-site working to restore normal train services as soon as possible,” SMRT said. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your commute.”

Also read: Train fault on Circle Line causes 30-minute delay between Promenade & Serangoon stations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook.