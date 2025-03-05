Train fault on Circle Line causes 30-minute delay between Promenade & Serangoon stations

Circle Line train fault causes 30-minute delay between Promenade & Serangoon

A train fault on the Circle Line led to significant delays between Promenade and Serangoon stations, with commuters advised to add an additional 30 minutes of travel time in both directions.

The disruption, which began at around 4.07pm, was first reported by SMRT via its Facebook page.

In the initial update, SMRT informed passengers about the fault and the extended travel time, while assuring them that train services were still operational.

SMRT recommends alternative routes

To help reduce congestion, SMRT provided free regular bus services between Promenade and Serangoon stations, along with a shuttle train service operating between Bartley and Mountbatten stations.

For commuters travelling along the Circle Line during the delay, SMRT recommended alternative routes, including the North-South, North-East, Downtown, and East-West lines.

By 4.54pm, SMRT updated the public, stating that train services were progressively returning to normal, although a five-minute delay was still expected for those travelling between the affected stations.

At 5.01pm, normal train services resumed, and the free regular bus services were discontinued.

In a follow-up post at 5.11pm, SMRT explained that the fault, which had occurred around 3.55pm, was between Paya Lebar and MacPherson stations.

SMRT staff swiftly addressed the issue by moving the affected train.

During the disruption, shuttle train services continued between Bartley and Mountbatten stations, while free regular bus services operated between Promenade and Serangoon stations.

In-train and station announcements were also made to keep commuters informed.

Netizens react to latest train fault

Following the disruption, netizens took to social media to voice their frustrations.

One user expressed disappointment with SMRT staff, claiming that passengers were left “confused” and “crowding the station” due to a lack of communication.

She emphasised the difficulties faced by elderly commuters and called for better crisis management training for staff, pointing out that such issues seemed to be recurring.

In response, SMRT apologised for the inconvenience and assured that it would review its processes to improve communication and assistance during disruptions.

Another commuter complained about the stuffy conditions on the train, suggesting that passengers should have been allowed to exit rather than being stuck inside for 30 minutes.

Amid these complaints, one user expressed appreciation for SMRT’s timely updates and hoped that train services would resume soon.

Also read: Full NEL train services restored after morning rush hour delays due to signalling fault at Buangkok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook.