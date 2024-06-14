Fire breaks out at Genting Highlands, thick smoke engulfs First World Hotel

Fire breaks out at Genting Highlands on 14 June

Genting Highlands was engulfed in smoke after a fire broke out near the First World Hotel on Friday (14 June) evening.

An MS News reader recalled hearing explosions at the scene — cable car service was also suspended.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Fire breaks out at Genting Highlands

On Friday (14 June), the blaze broke out near First World Hotel at Genting Highlands.

Thick grey smoke was seen billowing from the vicinity, with the iconic hotel in the background.

Explosions heard, cable car service suspended

Keith, an MS News reader who happened to be at Genting Highlands, recalled hearing explosions at the popular attraction.

“I was on a ride at 4.50pm and started seeing smoke coming from an area,” said the 39-year-old educator.

Keith shared that employees at the theme park started evacuating him and his family after their ride ended.

Cable car service at the attraction was also suspended, recalled Keith.

This is breaking news, stay tuned for more updates.

Also read: 50 residents evacuate after fire breaks out along Bedok South HDB corridor, PAB battery may be cause

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yan Nee on Facebook and @@rvzlee on X