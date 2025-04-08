Private hire driver in M’sia helps mum find fever meds for sick child, refuses tips & suggests food stop

Private hire driver in Malaysia helps mum find medication for child

While visiting Malaysia during Chinese New Year, a woman from China found herself in a stressful situation when her child suddenly developed a high fever.

But what started as a panic-filled moment soon turned into a heartwarming experience — thanks to a kind-hearted private hire driver who went above and beyond to help her.

She later shared the touching encounter in a Xiaohongshu (XHS) video, which has since gone viral for all the right reasons.

Driver offers help to mum in need of child’s meds

According to the woman, she was flustered and unsure of where to find the nearest pharmacy.

In a hurry, she booked a ride — and ended up in the car of an Indian national who immediately noticed her distress.

Using a translation app, the two communicated. Once the driver learned that she urgently needed fever medication for her child, he quickly took her to a nearby mall that had a pharmacy.

Rather than simply dropping her off at a mall with a pharmacy, the driver parked the car and accompanied her inside.

Worried that she wouldn’t be able to explain herself clearly due to the language barrier, he ran up to the pharmacy and personally asked the staff for the correct medication.

Additionally, the private hire driver also shared some home remedies to help bring down her child’s fever.

Driver refuses tip offered

Grateful for his help, the woman offered the driver RM50 (S$15) as a tip. But he refused, insisting on only accepting the standard RM20 (S$6) fare for the return trip.

As if that wasn’t enough, he later stopped by a local breakfast stall and, using hand gestures, encouraged her to get some food for her child — one more act of kindness that left her truly moved.

In her video, the woman thanked the driver multiple times and praised Malaysians for their warmth and generosity, adding that she hoped more Chinese tourists would get to experience such kindness during their travels.

Netizens share similar touching experiences

The post struck a chord with many, racking up over 4,000 likes and plenty of comments from netizens sharing similar encounters with kind-hearted Malaysians.

One user recalled how her child had vomited all over a fellow passenger and their handbag. Instead of reacting angrily, the couple simply comforted her and told her to take care of her child first.

Another commenter shared that she once left her laptop in a Grab, but the driver made the effort to return it personally.

