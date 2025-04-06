Bus captain in S’pore rescues young boy found walking on busy road by himself, reunites him with parents

Bus captain rescues young boy walking alone on road in Singapore

What started as a routine morning drive quickly turned into a heroic rescue when SBS Transit bus captain Lee Chee Chong spotted a young boy walking alone on a busy expressway in Singapore earlier this year.

In a heart-pounding moment, the experienced driver leapt into action, turning his bus into a lifeline for the lost child.

Bus captain rescues young boy from busy road

SBS Transit shared the incident in a Facebook post on 4 April, recounting how Mr Lee had been driving his bus along a slip road off the Tampines Expressway (TPE) when he noticed something that made his heart stop while waiting at the red traffic light.

A young boy was walking alone on the main road — a highly dangerous spot for any pedestrian, let alone a child.

Mr Lee recalled: “I was shocked to see him on the main road by himself! I knew it was very dangerous, so my first reaction was to ensure his safety.”

Without hesitation, he sprang into action. As the bus halted at a red light, he quickly opened the front doors and rushed towards the boy.

Mr Lee gently guided the child onboard, ensuring he was out of harm’s way.

Boy reunites with parents back in school

Once the boy was safe on the bus, Mr Lee alerted SBS Transit’s Operations Control Centre.

He was advised to continue his journey to Bedok Interchange, where help would be waiting.

Upon arrival, Mr Lee handed the boy over to staff members, who recognised the child’s school uniform. They quickly contacted the school, and within moments, the vice-principal and a teacher arrived to bring him back safely.

The boy was later reunited with his parents at school.

Netizens praise bus captain for kindness & quick thinking

Singaporeans were quick to celebrate Mr Lee’s actions online, calling him a real-life hero.

One netizen saluted Mr Lee for his efforts, saying that he went the extra mile as a bus captain.

Another commenter commended SBS Transit and Mr Lee for their “service excellence”.

A Facebook user praised Mr Lee for his quick thinking, which saved the young child from a dangerous situation.

SBS Transit similarly showered Mr Less praises: “What began as a routine morning commute turned into a successful rescue, highlighting how everyday heroes like bus captains can make a world of difference. Well done Chee Chong!”

