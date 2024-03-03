Four Star opens new showroom with up to 75% off mattresses, shop for your dream home

Get big discounts on mattresses & other furniture at new Four Star showroom from 6 to 10 Mar

Amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life, home becomes an especially important place in which to seek solace and rejuvenate.

Within a home, the room you’re most likely to do that is your bedroom, where you begin and end your day.

It goes without saying that the most vital component there is a bed, and not just any bed — one that lulls you into a deep sleep and helps you recover from the stresses of the day.

If that’s something you’ve been looking for, Four Star is having a sale at its brand-new showroom, where you can save up to 75% on mattresses, bed frames, and more.

Read on for some of the highlights of the sale.

Cooling & anti-static mattresses to beat humid nights

Some have called Singapore a country with four seasons: hot, hotter, hottest, and rainy.

Jokes aside, the heat and humidity can make it hard to get proper shuteye at night. In times like this, having the right mattress is key.

Four Star’s answer to this is the Detense ArcticSilk Cu+.

As one of the newest products in the brand’s mattress lineup, it boasts state-of-the-art technology to help you sleep like a baby.

For starters, it features a special foam that delivers support while promoting air circulation for a cooling effect.

It’s also made with silky soft fibres that boost the mattress’ ability to stay cool longer and has enhanced anti-static discharge abilities that leave you feeling more well-rested the next day.

Last but not least, it has natural antimicrobial properties and is hypoallergenic, which should be a relief to people who often lose sleep over allergic reactions.

Alternatively, check out the Detense ArcticSilk Advanze Aire Flex, which keeps you cool through a groundbreaking Japanese technology that improves airflow and regulates overall mattress temperature.

Similar to its Cu+ counterpart, this mattress is also anti-static, which eliminates stress and muscle tension effects in the body.

Chiropractic mattresses that care for your back

Sleep is supposed to recharge us, but sometimes, it does the opposite as we awake to grogginess and a sore back.

If you can relate, you’ll need a mattress that literally has your back, such as Four Star’s Chiro+ series.

Known for providing orthopaedic posture support, these mattresses are extremely firm to align your spine while alleviating pain and discomfort.

Fun fact: Four Star is a member of the World Federation of Chiropractic, so they know what they’re doing.

As a bonus, Chiro+ mattresses are dust mite-repellent and made with sustainable materials, making them both allergy-friendly and earth-friendly..

Adding to your peace of mind is the fact that all mattresses at Four Star’s new showroom sale come with a warranty of up to 15 years.

You’ll also be able to get what you need without burning a hole in your wallet at these prices:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

Customisable bed frames & storage beds to level up your bedroom

Now that you’ve got a few solid contenders for a new mattress, it’s time to turn your sights to the bed frame.

More than just providing a solid foundation, a bed frame keeps your mattress from gathering nasty dust and dirt quickly. In some cases, they can even expand your storage space.

At the Four Star new showroom sale, you’ll find a good selection of designer bed frames, pull-out beds, and storage beds — all from only S$199.

The designer bed frames come with a headboard fitted to divan bases, which are crafted from durable and sturdy wooden frames.

To make it your own and fit your bedroom aesthetic, you can choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials, as well as wooden and metal legs.

Next up, we have storage bed frames, which consist of lift-up beds, storage beds with drawers, storage beds with side cabinets, and pull-out beds.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a champion powerlifter like Farhanna Farid to raise the lift-up bed as it is equipped with a German hydraulic lift system.

With it, you can lift the bed anytime and stash away items such as extra pillows or sheets.

On top of that, the lift system is built to last, as it comes with a 10-year warranty.

Air purifiers, memory foam pillows & more up for grabs at Four Star new showroom sale

Getting a major sleep upgrade at heavily discounted prices is the ultimate perk, but the Four Star sale highlights don’t end there.

For one, GST will be absorbed on all purchases and delivery is every Singaporean’s favourite F-word: free.

And speaking of free, Four Star will even throw in a complimentary bed frame with the purchase of selected mattresses.

Buying a whole bunch of furniture can be a pricy endeavour, but you can lessen the pinch on your pocket with interest-free instalment plans for all major credit cards, Atome, and GrabPay.

Transport-wise, Four Star has you covered with free parking and taxi or ride-hailing claims upon checkout.

In addition, shoppers can receive freebies such as OTO air purifiers, Tefal air fryers, Four Star memory foam contour pillows, and WMF cutlery sets when they hit a certain minimum spend.

What’s more, this is your chance to be one of the first to check out Four Star’s tenth and latest store, which is just a quick stroll away from MacPherson MRT Station.

With that, here are all the essential details you need to get to the sale:

Four Star New Gallery Outlet Sale

Address: Wintech Centre, 6, Ubi Road 1, Singapore 408726

Dates: 6 – 10 March

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: MacPherson

For more information, you can call the hotline at 9651 6955.

To stay updated with future Four Star events, visit its website or follow its Facebook page.

Good sleep holds the key to true well-being

Anyone who’s ever had a good night’s sleep can tell you that no price tag can be put on the amazing feeling you get the morning after.

Now imagine having that night after night, and how much good that will do for your health in the long run — physically, mentally, and emotionally.

In other words, good sleep quality is the key to unlocking true well-being, and when you invest in sleep, it is equivalent to investing in the best version of yourself.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Four Star.