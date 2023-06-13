S’pore Powerlifter Farhanna Farid Achieves Deadlift World Record Despite Back Injury

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Powerlifter Farhanna Farid Regains Women’s Under-52kg Deadlift World Record

Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid has once again proven herself to be a shining star.

Despite New Zealand’s Evie Corrigan briefly taking away Farhanna’s world record during the March Sheffield Powerlifting Championships, the latter never faltered.

On Sunday (11 June), she regained the women’s Under-52kg deadlift world record during the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta.

She achieved the incredible record even with a “gnarly” back injury that she had been recuperating from for the past two months.

Farhanna Farid deadlifts 203kg to break previous world record

Last Sunday (11 June), Farhanna successfully lifted herself to first place at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in St Julian’s.

According to The Straits Times (ST), she did so by deadlifting 203kg, crushing Corrigan’s previous world record of 202.5kg.

Despite the heavy load, the 30-year-old seemingly lifted it with relative ease, breaking into a bright smile as soon as she realised that she had reclaimed her title.

Farhanna had set multiple world records in the women’s Under-52kg discipline since June 2022.

In March, however, Corrigan broke her record by deadlifting 202.5kg, snatching the title from the Singaporean powerlifter.

Achieved world record despite recovering from back injury

While Farhanna’s world-record attempt might appear relatively easy, there were multiple setbacks along the way.

In fact, the 30-year-old was reportedly nursing a “gnarly” back injury — which has plagued her for the past two months — during the competition.

Speaking to ST, Farhanna said the back injury made seemingly trivial day-to-day activities painful, including walking, putting on pants, and even sneezing.

However, Farhanna was determined to reclaim her world record and luckily, her body “held up just enough” for the last attempt.

In a subsequent Instagram story repost, Farhanna gave a shoutout to her physiotherapist for making the feat possible.

However, she said that they’ve got “some serious work to do” when she returns,

The back is angry I made it work hard yesterday. But good thing is that I didn’t need to crawl off the platform like I was prepared to do.

Congratulations to Team Singapore

Congratulations to Farhanna for reclaiming her world record title, putting Singapore on the powerlifting stage once again.

We hope she gets the time to nurse her back injury properly before returning to compete again.

