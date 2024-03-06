3 for 2: more than 1,000 health products on sale at Guardian for the ultimate #selfcare

Guardian has 3 for 2 Mix & Match promotion from now until 27 March

“Self-care” has become a major buzzword in recent years, but at its core, it simply means tending to all aspects of your well-being.

While maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise are crucial, there are numerous other ways to support your body’s needs and health goals.

This includes consuming supplements for essential nutrients and using hair treatments to achieve salon-worthy locks (without actually needing to go to a salon).

Thanks to an ongoing promotion at Guardian, you can now grab everything you need at a steal as there is a sale on more than 1,000 health and wellness products.

With this offer, you can buy three items and only pay for two, whether it’s skincare, supplements, or hair care products.

Supplements to optimise your health from within

As the self-care movement flourishes, so has the popularity of supplements.

Whether you dine out a lot or prefer home-cooked meals, it’s not always possible to get all the nutrients we need from food alone.

That’s where supplements come in. To further simplify things, many of them are formulated to contain multiple nutrients and vitamins in a single pill.

The Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium, Calcium + D3 is one of them.

One small tablet contains calcium and magnesium to promote healthy muscle function, as well as vitamin D3 to cultivate healthy bones and facilitate calcium absorption.

Furthermore, it also has magnesium, which aids in converting food into energy to boost your stamina throughout the day.

If you’re someone who’s always complaining about being tired, this is for you.

Vitamins and nutrients aside, probiotic supplements have also been trending thanks to greater awareness of gut health.

Life-Space Shape B420 Probiotic is formulated with two strains of premium probiotics to optimise your digestive and gastrointestinal systems, as well as aid in the digestion of nutrients.

Besides the gut, probiotics can also address health concerns primarily associated with women.

GreenLife Probio Health for Women combines five strains of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics to provide support for intimate and digestive health, specifically in the female reproductive and urinary systems.

While liver health might not be something we think of to prioritise immediately, neglecting it can lead to all kinds of ailments, such as bloating, fatigue, and skin problems.

Thomson Health Livrin capsules are anti-inflammatory and high in antioxidants to promote liver health and ensure that it’s functioning smoothly.

It may already be the month of March but it’s never too late to say “New Year, new me” – especially when it comes to your health.

Hair tonics & treatments for luscious, healthy tresses

Beyond simply enhancing your appearance, your hair can be a significant indicator of your overall health as its growth and vitality are heavily dependent on essential nutrients.

And just like your body, if your hair isn’t getting the nutrients it needs, it will show up in signs such as brittleness, dullness, and hair loss.

To avoid that, look for products from the famed Korean hair care brand Dr. Groot.

A good place to start is the Hair Loss Control Scalp Tonic, which contains eight natural ingredients to promote a healthier scalp and combat premature hair fall by getting to the root of the problem – literally.

Speaking of Korean hair care, Guardian has also included a generous lineup of popular Kundal products in its Mix & Match promotion.

One of them is the best-selling Honey & Macadamia Hair Treatment in Baby Powder.

Containing a blend of six extracts targeted at revitalising your tresses, the conditioner also delivers immediate hydration to damaged locks.

Remember, your hair is your crowning glory, so invest wisely in nurturing its health and appearance.

Exfoliators & masks to renew your skin

This is Guardian we’re talking about, so of course we have to dedicate a section to skincare.

One skincare routine step whose importance cannot be understated is exfoliation.

You could use the best serums and moisturisers on the market, but they won’t be able to go far if their ingredients are blocked by a heavy buildup of dead skin cells.

In cases like this, a facial scrub like the Dewytree’s The Clean Lab Peeling Gel will come in clutch.

Dermatologically tested to be safe for your skin, it uses naturally derived cellulose to gently remove dead skin cells, refining the skin texture in the process.

To add to the goodness, it is formulated with birch sap and white cedar sap, which prevents the exfoliation from stripping your skin of its natural oils.

If you’re into skincare trends, you’ll know that toner pads have been all the rage lately for their benefits and convenience.

Guardian’s Mix & Match promotion includes a variety of TikTok-viral toner pads by Mediheal, such as the Collagen Ampoule Pad and Madecassoside Blemish Pad.

When we say wide variety, we mean it — there are toner pads to address every skin concern you can think of, from soothing to brightening to moisturising to calming.

Putting effort into caring for your skin doesn’t give you superficial benefits — it’ll also give you confidence and positively impact your emotional well-being.

Guardian 3 for 2 Mix & Match promotion is available online & offline

While it’s easy to think that indulging in self-care can easily cost a bomb, that thankfully isn’t always the case.

Not when there are deals like Guardian’s 3 for 2 Mix & Match promotion happening from now till 27 March.

Here’s how the deal works: simply check out three or more qualifying products and you automatically won’t be charged for the lowest-value item.

To locate your nearest Guardian outlet, check out the store locator before making your way down.

If heading to a physical shop is a little inconvenient at the moment (hey, we know how busy life can get sometimes), fret not as the promotion is also available online.

That means you can fill up your virtual cart at any time of the day, whether you’re lying in bed at 2am or taking a quick breather from work at 4pm.

With hundreds of health products on sale online and over 1,000 in stores, you’ll probably be browsing for quite some time no matter where you choose to shop. Don’t say we didn’t warn you — but it’ll be worth it.

For the full range of items that are included in the Mix & Match deal, head over to the promotion page, and don’t forget to follow Guardian on Facebook or Instagram to stay on top of all the latest updates.

Show your body some love & care

If indulging in self-care leads to excessive spending, it’s not really self-care as doing so will only cause financial — and eventually, mental — strain.

That is why we have to be smart about it, both in terms of how we choose to do it and how much we spend on it.

When you find a way to balance the two, both your well-being and bank account will thank you for it.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

