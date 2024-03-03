Ong Ye Kung ‘writes messages’ to Taylor Swift in music video parody, encourages healthy habits

Ong Ye Kung parodies ‘You Belong With Me’ music video by Taylor Swift

Ahead of the string of Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has found a creative way to remind the public to maintain healthy habits.

Riding on ‘The Eras Tour’ wave, Mr Ong parodied an iconic scene from the singer’s music video (MV) for the song ‘You Belong With Me’ for a good cause.

In place of the crush that Swift’s character writes to, the Health Minister ‘writes back’ instead, with messages encouraging everyone to stay in good physical and mental condition.

He does so by offering tips such as taking breaks and consuming less sugar and salt.

Ong Ye Kung recreates ‘You Belong With Me’ music video by Taylor Swift

For those who are unfamiliar, Mr Ong’s video is a parody of the famous window scene from Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ MV. Mr Ong’s version cuts between the original MV and his own clips.

The video starts with Swift sitting at the window, holding up a “You OK?” sign, as she appears to exchange glances with Mr Ong.

As if responding to the famous singer, the Health Minister holds up a sign that says: “Yes, but busy.”

Later in the exchange, Swift said that her plans that night included studying, as per the original MV.

In his reply, Mr Ong wrote: “Don’t bluff, tonight got concert in SG!”, referencing the singer’s performance on Saturday (2 Mar) evening.

The clip then shows Swift dancing in response, as if to confirm the show.

Health Minister reminds everyone to stay healthy in written note

Perhaps believing that he had viewers’ attention at this point, Mr Ong took the chance to provide a list of tips to stay healthy.

His recommendations include:

Taking study breaks

Getting enough sleep

Consuming less sugar and salt

Cutting down time spent on devices

Talking to friends for support

He ended his note with: “Yes, I am a nag…”, acknowledging that his incessant reminders can come off as annoying — but it is all for the good of everyone.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.