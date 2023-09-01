Lawrence Wong Dedicates Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ On Teachers’ Day, Thanks Teachers For Hard Work

Lawrence Wong Plays Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ On Guitar, Dedicates Song To Teachers On Teachers’ Day

It looks like Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong may be a Swiftie.

Recently, Mr Wong shared a short clip of himself strumming a guitar — one of his not-so-hidden talents — to the tune of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’.

He dedicated the brief but heartfelt performance to all teachers out there, wishing them a Happy Teachers’ Day and thanking them for all their hard work.

The video struck a chord — pun intended — with netizens, who thanked him for such a sweet gesture.

Lawrence Wong dedicates ‘Love Story’ on guitar to teachers

This year, the Teachers’ Day school holiday was pushed back to 11 Sep due to the Presidential Election. It was originally supposed to be today (1 Sep).

Still, Mr Wong stuck close to the original date and uploaded a video of himself playing Swift’s ‘Love Story’ on his guitar on Thursday (31 Aug).

“Here’s a song going out to all the teachers out there,” he said.

Mr Wong added in the caption of his Facebook post, “Happy Teachers’ Day to all the amazing teachers out there! Your dedication, passion, and perseverance shape the minds of tomorrow. Thank you for all your hard work and sacrifices.”

His rendition starts with him gently plucking the guitar strings to the instantly recognisable intro of the classic pop track.

The clip then segues into a montage of various teachers hard at work, whether in meetings or in the classroom.

Mr Wong is also shown speaking to one of the teachers, who appears to be showing him a book.

Text overlays on the video thank teachers for their “love, care, and dedication”, “guidance and mentorship”, “unwavering support in lessons and life”, and for being “a constant source of inspiration”.

A simple but sweet & meaningful gesture

Netizens loved the little show and thanked Mr Wong for the meaningful gesture.

A medical educator called ‘Love Story’ his favourite song, which was also played at his wedding.

Another user inserted a little tribute of their own to teachers, saying that they are “indeed the foundation of our society”.

Over at TikTok, users marvelled at Mr Wong’s musical talent.

This person loves how we have a Deputy Prime Minister who comes with a “musician package”.

Indeed, it was nice of Mr Wong to take time out of his busy day to record this mini showcase, which was clearly appreciated by teachers.

Mr Wong isn’t the only local politician who seems to be a Taylor Swift fan.

In a recent interview, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam shared his favourite quote, which happens to be by the American superstar: “Life is not about surviving the storm, but dancing in the rain.”

Who knows? We might spot one or even both of them at Swift’s upcoming concerts next year.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.

